War in the Middle East costs the tourism industry $600 million a day, Dubai sees mass cancellations - FT

09:10 AM • 11649 views
Murder of Andriy Parubiy - case sent to court, detainee faces life imprisonmentPhotoVideo
08:06 AM • 18837 views
NBU provided banks with millions in foreign currency after the seizure of cash collectors in Hungary - says, cash reserves are "sufficient"
07:44 AM • 20506 views
EU has a plan to support Ukraine even if Hungary continues to block a €90 billion loan - Politico
Exclusive
March 10, 05:36 PM • 35195 views
US partially lifts oil sanctions on Russia - how dangerous is it for Ukraine and what should it do?
Exclusive
March 10, 03:44 PM • 100735 views
What will happen to food prices in Ukraine and how much will people have to pay for essentials?Photo
Exclusive
March 10, 03:25 PM • 76815 views
Gastritis without myths, or why "spring exacerbations" don't actually exist
Exclusive
March 10, 02:11 PM • 43285 views
How the war in Iran affects negotiations on Ukraine – is peace closer or further away than ever?
Exclusive
March 10, 12:33 PM • 45987 views
Expert explains whether Ukrainian "Shahed aid" will improve relations with the US
Exclusive
March 10, 11:27 AM • 36152 views
Regulation of the Defence City special regime needs simplification to support businesses - member of the parliamentary defense committee
Exclusive
March 10, 11:25 AM • 71295 views
Odrex Clinic denies involvement in fraud and medical negligence despite 10 criminal proceedings
UNN Lite
"We are home": MamaRika returned to Ukraine after a three-day journey through several countriesMarch 10, 05:17 PM • 23977 views
US to launch 'Fast & Furious' themed roller coaster - what it looks likePhotoVideoMarch 10, 04:04 PM • 24907 views
Olya Tsybulska revealed her fees for performing at weddings and corporate eventsMarch 10, 01:12 PM • 35041 views
Britney Spears sharply reacted to the idea of reconciliation with her father - insidersMarch 10, 11:32 AM • 41011 views
Taras Tsymbalyuk passionately kissed Anna Trincher's ex-boyfriendPhotoVideoMarch 9, 05:41 PM • 41190 views
War in the Middle East costs the tourism industry $600 million a day, Dubai sees mass cancellations - FT

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1456 views

Due to flight cancellations and airspace closures, the region is losing huge profits. In Dubai alone, tourists canceled more than 80,000 accommodation bookings in a week.

War in the Middle East costs the tourism industry $600 million a day, Dubai sees mass cancellations - FT

The war in the Middle East is costing the region's tourism industry $600 million a day in lost tourism revenue, according to estimates by an international trade organization, UNN reports with reference to the Financial Times.

Details

Flight cancellations, airspace closures, and growing concerns among potential travelers are harming the region's tourism economy after Tehran launched strikes on several Persian Gulf countries following attacks by the US and Israel.

"Even short periods of disruption can quickly lead to significant economic losses for tourism destinations, businesses, and workers across the region," said Gloria Guevara, president of the World Travel and Tourism Council, which provided the estimate.

Travelers are rushing to cancel their holidays in the region. According to AirDNA, a group that collects data from sites like Airbnb and Vrbo, more than 80,000 short-term rental bookings were canceled in Dubai alone in the week leading up to March 6.

Prior to the conflict, the World Travel and Tourism Council predicted that foreign tourists would spend about $207 billion in the Middle East this year.

Cities like Dubai have thrived by offering luxury, year-round sunshine, and tranquility in a region often plagued by tension.

However, some of the world's most luxurious hotels have found themselves caught up in the conflict. Debris from intercepted missiles fell on Dubai's Burj Al Arab hotel, while Accor's Fairmont The Palm hotel on Palm Jumeirah island suffered a direct hit.

Major regional transport hubs such as Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Doha, and Bahrain typically handle over half a million air passengers daily, but according to Cirium, five days of flight cancellations across the region left approximately 4 million travelers stranded last week.

Over a third of flights to the Middle East canceled again, tens of thousands stranded in the region03.03.26, 15:42 • 18537 views

Over the past week, hundreds of flights have departed from Middle Eastern airports in an attempt to repatriate tens of thousands of tourists who were still stranded.

Dubai resumed flights last week and had restored about a quarter of its flights by Thursday. Qatar opened its airspace over the weekend but closed it again on Sunday, although a small number of flights operated on Tuesday with special permission.

Dubai's main airline expects to return to full operation in the coming days06.03.26, 14:41 • 3756 views

Tourism destinations in the Middle East have previously recovered from outbreaks of conflict. Revenue per available room (RevPAR) - a key growth indicator in the hotel industry - plummeted in Qatar in the week after Israel struck Doha last September, but resumed growth less than a month later, according to hotel analytics firm CoStar.

While some analysts expect business travel to recover due to the region's strategic location between Europe and Asia, leisure travelers may seek other options.

"If you're personally thinking about where you want to go with your family for a holiday, you can quite easily switch to another destination that ticks all the boxes," said Matthew Polman, a partner at the law firm Goodwin, who specializes in the hotel and tourism business.

However, others are more optimistic. "There's a reason why this area has been popular," said Richard Clarke, an analyst at Bernstein.

"Obviously, while there are explosions happening, demand will be low... But as soon as that's over, I think people will come back," he said.

"Travelers tend to have shorter memories than investors," the expert pointed out.

Thailand lifts 50-year ban on daytime alcohol sales to boost tourism04.12.25, 04:49 • 6803 views

Julia Shramko

