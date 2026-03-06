Dubai's main airline expects to return to full operation in the coming days

Dubai's main airline, Emirates, has stated that it expects to return to full network operations in the coming days, as the world's largest international airline seeks to recover from a week-long disruption caused by the closure of airspace in the Middle East due to the war, UNN reports with reference to Bloomberg.

Details

The resumption of commercial flights depends on the availability of airspace and the fulfillment of all operational requirements, Emirates said in a statement released on Friday.

The airline reported that on Thursday it transported about 30,000 passengers from Dubai. By March 7, Emirates will operate 106 daily round-trip flights to 83 destinations, which is almost 60% of its route network.

By Saturday, the Dubai carrier will operate 11 daily flights to five UK airports. Additional flights are also offered in India: by March 7, Emirates will increase the number of daily flights to 22 across all nine destinations in India. The airline currently operates flights on seven of its routes to the US.

Dubai's main airline was forced to cancel thousands of flights due to Iran's retaliatory strikes, which forced the United Arab Emirates to close its airspace and caused minor structural damage to the airline's hub at Dubai International Airport.

Rival airline Etihad Airways also announced the resumption of its operations on Friday.

