Dubai Airport partially resumed operations, but most flights are canceled – Media

Dubai International Airport has partially resumed operations after major disruptions to air traffic in the Middle East, but most flights remain canceled or postponed. This is reported by Travel Pirates, according to UNN.

After several days of severe disruptions in regional airspace, Dubai International Airport (DXB) has begun operating a limited number of flights.

At the same time, airlines warn passengers not to go to the airport without confirmation from the carrier.

Dubai Airport has resumed limited operations after the closure of airspace in the region, which forced airlines to cancel thousands of flights — the message says.

The material notes that although some flights have started operating, most flights are still suspended, and the schedule is constantly changing.

Because of this, the airport administration and airlines urge passengers not to arrive at the terminals without a confirmed departure time.

Passengers are asked not to go to the airport if their flight is not confirmed by the airline. Travelers without confirmed flights may not even be allowed into the terminals.

It is noted that for many passengers stranded in Dubai or trying to transfer through one of the world's busiest aviation hubs, the situation remains uncertain.

Recall

In Abu Dhabi, six people were injured by fragments of an intercepted drone, Qatar was hit by a missile attack. Cyprus reported a security incident near a British airbase amid the war in the Middle East.