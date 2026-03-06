UAE's national airline resumes some flights from Abu Dhabi - what is known

$43.720.26
March 5, 11:07 PM • 12387 views
Sybiha accused Hungarian authorities of seizing seven Ukrainian hostages and robbing Oschadbank
March 5, 05:43 PM • 24311 views
Ukraine received a request from the US for support in defending against "Shaheds" in the Middle East region - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
March 5, 05:39 PM • 28703 views
Dollar soars - financier explains reasons and gives advice to Ukrainians
Exclusive
March 5, 12:41 PM • 62584 views
Sowing Campaign 2026 in Ukraine: How Fuel, Fertilizers, and Personnel Shape the New Cost of HarvestPhoto
March 5, 12:39 PM • 108271 views
Zelenskyy announced a new exchange - 200 Ukrainians returned home, including defenders of Mariupol
March 5, 12:11 PM • 53025 views
EU to push partners to cover €30 billion deficit for Ukraine - Bloomberg
Exclusive
March 5, 12:00 PM • 46068 views
No longer to strike with "Kalibrs" - SBU revealed details of damage to frigate "Admiral Essen"Photo
Exclusive
March 5, 11:33 AM • 73741 views
Renting from themselves? Scandalous Odrex clinic tries to distance itself from criminal case regarding land
Exclusive
March 5, 08:05 AM • 27500 views
From a colorful parrot to restrained power: how the style of Dorofeeva, MONATIK, and Tina Karol changed since the beginning of the war
March 4, 08:04 PM • 51364 views
Due to the situation around Iran, there are no necessary signals for a trilateral meeting - Zelenskyy
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
Trump hosted MLS champions Inter Miami and their captain Messi at the White HouseVideoMarch 5, 10:01 PM • 6566 views
Trump called military operation against Iran more important than rising fuel prices in the USMarch 5, 10:16 PM • 7784 views
Oschadbank announced the abduction of its cash collectors and a large sum of valuables in HungaryMarch 5, 10:58 PM • 10044 views
Israel's Defense Minister revealed details of the plan to eliminate Ali KhameneiMarch 5, 11:33 PM • 7102 views
Russia plans to double the number of drone units by recruiting young peopleMarch 6, 01:00 AM • 8800 views
Publications
Useful, tasty, and quick to prepare - culinary preps that will make life easierPhotoMarch 5, 02:41 PM • 29939 views
Iran expands missile strikes: which countries have already been attackedMarch 5, 12:59 PM • 60365 views
Yanukovych's team is trying to strengthen its influence on customs by promoting Suvorov to the post of head of the State Customs ServiceMarch 5, 09:41 AM • 81994 views
Proper tree pruning - what to look for to increase yieldPhotoMarch 4, 03:53 PM • 81506 views
UNN Lite
Britney Spears arrested in California on suspicion of DUI02:40 AM • 5174 views
Megan Fox returned to Instagram after an almost two-year hiatus and immediately showed candid photosPhotoMarch 5, 06:11 PM • 13138 views
MILA NITICH shocked with a confession - why she was forbidden to sing the song "I Repent" at 18 years oldPhotoVideoMarch 5, 03:38 PM • 15893 views
Iryna Fedyshyn received the "Golden Heart" award from Zelenskyy for volunteeringPhotoMarch 5, 11:40 AM • 37220 views
Selena Gomez revealed how many children she wants to have with Benny BlancoVideoMarch 4, 03:04 PM • 43891 views
UAE's national airline resumes some flights from Abu Dhabi - what is known

Kyiv • UNN

 • 174 views

The UAE's national airline, Etihad Airways, is resuming a limited flight schedule from its hub in Abu Dhabi starting Friday. The carrier plans to fly to over 70 destinations by March 19.

UAE's national airline resumes some flights from Abu Dhabi - what is known

The UAE's national airline, Etihad Airways, announced that it is resuming a "limited flight schedule" from its hub in the UAE capital, Abu Dhabi, starting Friday, UNN reports with reference to AP.

Details

The UAE's state-owned carrier has been operating some flights in recent days, but its latest announcement signals a shift to more regular operations.

Some flights from Abu Dhabi resume, but thousands more are canceled due to continued strikes from Iran02.03.26, 15:58 • 7115 views

Etihad stated that passengers who had previously booked tickets, as well as new customers, will be able to travel on these flights, provided "all safety criteria are met."

Dubai Airport partially resumed operations, but most flights are canceled – Media05.03.26, 16:20 • 4912 views

The airline listed more than 70 destinations it plans to fly to from Friday until March 19.

Addition

According to the flight tracking service Flightradar24, more than 11,000 flights in 10 countries in the region have been canceled since the start of the war in the Middle East.

Explosions in Iran, Israel, and Lebanon continue - latest news from the Middle East this morning06.03.26, 08:22 • 2084 views

Julia Shramko

News of the WorldOur people abroad
Abu Dhabi
United Arab Emirates