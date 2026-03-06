UAE's national airline resumes some flights from Abu Dhabi - what is known

The UAE's national airline, Etihad Airways, announced that it is resuming a "limited flight schedule" from its hub in the UAE capital, Abu Dhabi, starting Friday, UNN reports with reference to AP.

The UAE's state-owned carrier has been operating some flights in recent days, but its latest announcement signals a shift to more regular operations.

Etihad stated that passengers who had previously booked tickets, as well as new customers, will be able to travel on these flights, provided "all safety criteria are met."

The airline listed more than 70 destinations it plans to fly to from Friday until March 19.

According to the flight tracking service Flightradar24, more than 11,000 flights in 10 countries in the region have been canceled since the start of the war in the Middle East.

