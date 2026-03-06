Israel's Defense Minister revealed details of the plan to eliminate Ali Khamenei

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz announced on Thursday, March 5, that the decision to remove Iran's supreme leader Ali Khamenei was made by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu back in November 2025. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

The initial plan envisioned the operation taking place in mid-2026, but the outbreak of mass protests in Iran earlier this year and the threat of a preemptive Iranian strike forced the allies to accelerate preparations. As a result, Khamenei was eliminated in the early hours of a joint US-Israeli air campaign that began last Saturday, February 28, becoming the first supreme ruler of a state killed in a targeted airstrike.

Acceleration of timelines due to threat of Iranian aggression

According to Katz, the operation was developed within the narrowest circle of the country's leadership long before the start of open war. In January, the plan was presented to Donald Trump's administration, justifying the need for immediate action by internal destabilization in Iran, which could prompt the theocratic regime to attack American assets and Israel.

This decision allowed the allies to launch a coordinated strike on Tehran's command centers precisely at the moment of the Islamic Republic's greatest vulnerability in its control system.

Already in November, we were gathered with the Prime Minister in a very close meeting, and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu set the goal of removing Khamenei — Israel Katz stated on the N12 TV channel.

Strategic goals of the campaign and regime change

The Israeli defense ministry emphasizes that the physical elimination of Khamenei is only part of a broader strategy aimed at the complete destruction of Iran's nuclear program and missile capabilities.

Tel Aviv views these facilities as an existential threat, the elimination of which should lead to irreversible regime change in the country. Despite the successful decapitation of the top leadership, Iranian structures are still trying to maintain control, forcing Israeli and American forces to continue intensive bombing of military infrastructure.

