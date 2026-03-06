Israel's Defense Minister revealed details of the plan to eliminate Ali Khamenei

$43.720.26
50.830.37
ukenru
11:07 PM • 680 views
Sybiha accused Hungarian authorities of seizing seven Ukrainian hostages and robbing Oschadbank
05:43 PM • 12672 views
Ukraine received a request from the US for support in defending against "Shaheds" in the Middle East region - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
05:39 PM • 19046 views
Dollar soars - financier explains reasons and gives advice to Ukrainians
Exclusive
March 5, 12:41 PM • 44482 views
Sowing Campaign 2026 in Ukraine: How Fuel, Fertilizers, and Personnel Shape the New Cost of HarvestPhoto
March 5, 12:39 PM • 80847 views
Zelenskyy announced a new exchange - 200 Ukrainians returned home, including defenders of Mariupol
March 5, 12:11 PM • 47149 views
EU to push partners to cover €30 billion deficit for Ukraine - Bloomberg
Exclusive
March 5, 12:00 PM • 42413 views
No longer to strike with "Kalibrs" - SBU revealed details of damage to frigate "Admiral Essen"Photo
Exclusive
March 5, 11:33 AM • 68267 views
Renting from themselves? Scandalous Odrex clinic tries to distance itself from criminal case regarding land
Exclusive
March 5, 08:05 AM • 25930 views
From a colorful parrot to restrained power: how the style of Dorofeeva, MONATIK, and Tina Karol changed since the beginning of the war
March 4, 08:04 PM • 49523 views
Due to the situation around Iran, there are no necessary signals for a trilateral meeting - Zelenskyy
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+2°
3.5m/s
82%
751mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Useful, tasty, and quick to prepare - culinary preps that will make life easierPhotoMarch 5, 02:41 PM • 24249 views
MILA NITICH shocked with a confession - why she was forbidden to sing the song "I Repent" at 18 years oldPhotoVideoMarch 5, 03:38 PM • 12737 views
Hungarian opposition leader criticizes Zelenskyy for statement about OrbánMarch 5, 05:28 PM • 9996 views
Bali police confirm mutilated remains belong to missing Ukrainian tourist06:04 PM • 7252 views
Megan Fox returned to Instagram after an almost two-year hiatus and immediately showed candid photosPhoto06:11 PM • 7536 views
Publications
Useful, tasty, and quick to prepare - culinary preps that will make life easierPhotoMarch 5, 02:41 PM • 24267 views
Iran expands missile strikes: which countries have already been attackedMarch 5, 12:59 PM • 53825 views
Renting from themselves? Scandalous Odrex clinic tries to distance itself from criminal case regarding land
Exclusive
March 5, 11:33 AM • 68263 views
Yanukovych's team is trying to strengthen its influence on customs by promoting Suvorov to the post of head of the State Customs ServiceMarch 5, 09:41 AM • 77448 views
Proper tree pruning - what to look for to increase yieldPhotoMarch 4, 03:53 PM • 77506 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Bloggers
Ali Khamenei
Giorgia Meloni
Actual places
Iran
Ukraine
United States
Israel
Great Britain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Megan Fox returned to Instagram after an almost two-year hiatus and immediately showed candid photosPhoto06:11 PM • 7554 views
MILA NITICH shocked with a confession - why she was forbidden to sing the song "I Repent" at 18 years oldPhotoVideoMarch 5, 03:38 PM • 12747 views
Iryna Fedyshyn received the "Golden Heart" award from Zelenskyy for volunteeringPhotoMarch 5, 11:40 AM • 34954 views
Selena Gomez revealed how many children she wants to have with Benny BlancoVideoMarch 4, 03:04 PM • 41942 views
Elton John showed a family portrait with his husband and sons: the picture was presented at the National Portrait Gallery in LondonPhotoMarch 4, 12:28 PM • 57031 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Guardian
Fox News
Shahed-136

Israel's Defense Minister revealed details of the plan to eliminate Ali Khamenei

Kyiv • UNN

 • 28 views

Israel's Defense Minister Israel Katz announced that the decision to eliminate Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was made by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in November 2025. Khamenei was eliminated in the early hours of a joint American-Israeli air campaign on February 28.

Israel's Defense Minister revealed details of the plan to eliminate Ali Khamenei

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz announced on Thursday, March 5, that the decision to remove Iran's supreme leader Ali Khamenei was made by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu back in November 2025. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

The initial plan envisioned the operation taking place in mid-2026, but the outbreak of mass protests in Iran earlier this year and the threat of a preemptive Iranian strike forced the allies to accelerate preparations. As a result, Khamenei was eliminated in the early hours of a joint US-Israeli air campaign that began last Saturday, February 28, becoming the first supreme ruler of a state killed in a targeted airstrike.

Acceleration of timelines due to threat of Iranian aggression

According to Katz, the operation was developed within the narrowest circle of the country's leadership long before the start of open war. In January, the plan was presented to Donald Trump's administration, justifying the need for immediate action by internal destabilization in Iran, which could prompt the theocratic regime to attack American assets and Israel.

Trump wants to be "involved in the appointment" of Iran's next leader, calling Khamenei's son "unacceptable"05.03.26, 19:09 • 4952 views

This decision allowed the allies to launch a coordinated strike on Tehran's command centers precisely at the moment of the Islamic Republic's greatest vulnerability in its control system.

Already in November, we were gathered with the Prime Minister in a very close meeting, and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu set the goal of removing Khamenei

— Israel Katz stated on the N12 TV channel.

Strategic goals of the campaign and regime change

The Israeli defense ministry emphasizes that the physical elimination of Khamenei is only part of a broader strategy aimed at the complete destruction of Iran's nuclear program and missile capabilities.

Tel Aviv views these facilities as an existential threat, the elimination of which should lead to irreversible regime change in the country. Despite the successful decapitation of the top leadership, Iranian structures are still trying to maintain control, forcing Israeli and American forces to continue intensive bombing of military infrastructure.

Trump-Netanyahu conversation marked the beginning of US-Israel war with Iran - Media04.03.26, 12:41 • 7428 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Nuclear weapons
Ali Khamenei
Israel
Reuters
Donald Trump
Tehran
Benjamin Netanyahu
Iran