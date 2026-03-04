Trump-Netanyahu conversation marked the beginning of US-Israel war with Iran - Media

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a telephone conversation with US President Donald Trump - this conversation started the US and Israel war with Iran. This is reported by UNN with reference to Axios.

Details

According to the details of the conversation, Trump was already leaning towards striking Iran before he learned about new Israeli intelligence information regarding Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Preparations accelerated when Trump told Netanyahu that he would consider continuing the operation, but then the president addressed Congress.

American officials said Trump made a "deliberate decision" not to focus too much on Iran so as not to scare the Ayatollah before the strike was carried out.

At the same time, Trump considered Netanyahu a close partner and was sincerely open to the Israeli prime minister's advice on Iran, but he was also determined to first use all diplomatic options, the publication says.

Axios, citing an unnamed Israeli official, also stated that Trump wanted to strike earlier - in early January. But Netanyahu asked to postpone the operation.

Recall

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz stated that any leader appointed by the Iranian clergy would be a target for destruction.