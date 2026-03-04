Trump-Netanyahu conversation marked the beginning of US-Israel war with Iran - Media

$43.450.22
50.460.14
ukenru
09:19 AM • 5946 views
54 appeals received from Ukrainians amid escalation in the Middle East - MFA
March 3, 06:22 PM • 31889 views
Former head of the State Border Guard Service Serhiy Deyneko mobilized
Exclusive
March 3, 04:32 PM • 61505 views
Environment and War: What is happening to Ukrainian forests, steppes, and nature reservesPhoto
March 3, 03:45 PM • 51805 views
Ukraine faces resistance to accelerated EU accession - Reuters
Exclusive
March 3, 01:15 PM • 57348 views
The Verkhovna Rada's defense committee is ready to listen to businesses and refine legislation on Defence City
March 3, 01:07 PM • 55462 views
EU urges Ukraine to grant access to Druzhba for Russian oil to Hungary and Slovakia - FT
Exclusive
March 3, 12:11 PM • 31979 views
How to act when a child has a high fever - pediatrician's advice
Exclusive
March 3, 11:55 AM • 27644 views
A system without proper control is doomed to decline - ex-minister Oleh Musiy on the crisis in the medical field
March 3, 09:06 AM • 25554 views
Zelenskyy warned of the risk of air defense missile shortages due to the war in the Middle East
March 3, 06:18 AM • 35407 views
Ukraine received $1.5 billion as the first tranche under the new IMF program
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+7°
4.3m/s
63%
754mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Man killed, wife injured in Kharkiv explosion: police detailsMarch 4, 12:46 AM • 19259 views
Pro-Kremlin economists admit Russian economy on verge of collapse - intelligenceMarch 4, 01:22 AM • 18137 views
US and Israel strike Iranian facilities, but deny Ukraine Tomahawk missiles - ISWMarch 4, 02:34 AM • 23323 views
There will be no agreement on Ukraine without European participation - Merz after meeting with TrumpMarch 4, 03:01 AM • 11488 views
New enemy attacks led to power outages in 5 regions, emergency blackouts returned08:18 AM • 9138 views
Publications
Paid entry to the EU for Ukrainians from 2026 - all about the new rulesMarch 3, 01:14 PM • 61250 views
Full Moon on March 3rd or the “Worm Moon” – where did the name come from and how to see this phenomenonMarch 3, 09:14 AM • 83430 views
"Blood Moon" - the first major astronomical event of 2026PhotoMarch 2, 05:58 PM • 81841 views
How to help pets with stress - veterinarian's advicePhoto
Exclusive
March 2, 04:02 PM • 135684 views
Sowing calendar for March - main tips for a successful harvestPhotoMarch 2, 01:28 PM • 96624 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Ali Khamenei
Bloggers
Oleh Syniehubov
Andriy Sadovyi
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
United States
Israel
Dubai
Advertisement
UNN Lite
MamaRika and her child trapped in UAE: illness and evacuation problemsPhotoMarch 3, 05:13 PM • 22672 views
Nicole Kidman learned to handle a scalpel for her role in the series "Scarpetta"VideoMarch 3, 02:39 PM • 30846 views
Paris Hilton staged a racy photoshoot in a pink bathtub and stunned the internetPhotoMarch 3, 12:11 PM • 35237 views
Vitaliy Kozlovsky presented the Ukrainian-language version of the hit "Shakespeare"VideoMarch 2, 07:57 PM • 43597 views
Hayat presented the first single "Motive" from the mini-album "Triptych" about the warVideoMarch 2, 03:14 PM • 49970 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
Shahed-136
Dassault Rafale

Trump-Netanyahu conversation marked the beginning of US-Israel war with Iran - Media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 74 views

A phone conversation between Trump and Netanyahu initiated the US-Israel war against Iran. Trump was inclined to strike Iran, but Netanyahu asked to postpone the operation.

Trump-Netanyahu conversation marked the beginning of US-Israel war with Iran - Media

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a telephone conversation with US President Donald Trump - this conversation started the US and Israel war with Iran. This is reported by UNN with reference to Axios.

Details

According to the details of the conversation, Trump was already leaning towards striking Iran before he learned about new Israeli intelligence information regarding Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Preparations accelerated when Trump told Netanyahu that he would consider continuing the operation, but then the president addressed Congress.

American officials said Trump made a "deliberate decision" not to focus too much on Iran so as not to scare the Ayatollah before the strike was carried out.

At the same time, Trump considered Netanyahu a close partner and was sincerely open to the Israeli prime minister's advice on Iran, but he was also determined to first use all diplomatic options, the publication says.

Axios, citing an unnamed Israeli official, also stated that Trump wanted to strike earlier - in early January. But Netanyahu asked to postpone the operation.

Recall

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz stated that any leader appointed by the Iranian clergy would be a target for destruction.

Yevhen Ustimenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Ali Khamenei
Israel
Donald Trump
Benjamin Netanyahu
United States
Iran