Explosions in Iran, Israel, and Lebanon continue - latest news from the Middle East this morning

Almost a week after the war began, the US and Israel are still exchanging blows with Iran, as Gulf countries defend themselves against Iranian attacks, which, according to the US, have decreased in number over the past day, CNN reports, writes UNN.

Here's what is known as of this morning by country:

Iran: Israel announced the start of a "large-scale wave of strikes" on key infrastructure of the regime in Tehran. A CNN film crew on the ground heard the roar of jet planes over Tehran, and Iranian media also reported loud explosions and the sounds of planes heard throughout the capital. State media reported that the target was Jumhouri Avenue, a popular shopping street in Tehran;

Israel: Overnight, Iran claimed to have launched a hybrid drone and missile attack on Israel. CNN staff in Tel Aviv saw what appeared to be a cluster warhead in the sky over central Israel and heard explosions in the distance. The Lebanese militant group Hezbollah also warned Israeli residents to evacuate from cities near the border between the two countries;

Lebanon: Explosions began shaking southern Beirut after dark and continued until dawn. This followed an Israeli military statement on Thursday that it had begun shelling Hezbollah infrastructure in Beirut. A previous Israeli military warning to evacuate almost all of southern Beirut caused chaos and panic as residents filled the roads trying to leave the area;

Saudi Arabia: The Ministry of Defense reported intercepting three drones east of the capital Riyadh, and its air defense systems intercepted three ballistic missiles targeting a base south of the capital overnight;

Bahrain: The country's Interior Ministry reported that a hotel and two residential buildings in the capital Manama were damaged by shelling, causing a fire that was later extinguished;

Qatar: Air defense systems "successfully intercepted" a drone attack aimed at Al Udeid Air Base, the Qatari Ministry of Defense reported. This base is the largest American military facility in the Middle East;

Kuwait: Air defense systems worked to intercept "hostile missile and drone attacks" that violated the country's airspace, the Kuwaiti army reported. A Ministry of Defense spokesman said that debris from a previous interception damaged a vehicle, but no casualties were reported;

United Arab Emirates: Air defense systems responded to "threats of missile and drone attacks from Iran," according to a statement from the UAE Ministry of Defense released around 1 a.m. local time.

While the US reports a significant reduction in Iranian strikes in the region, American attacks continue to escalate, and Israeli strikes are causing panic in southern Beirut, the publication notes:

drone carrier strike: The US struck an Iranian drone carrier, with US Central Command stating that "US forces are not holding back in their mission to sink the entire Iranian navy."

US and Israel accelerate pace: The US military is using "a range of new capabilities," US Central Command said. US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth warned: "If you think you've seen something, just wait." Israel is moving to the "next phase" of the war with Iran, its military chief said, after launching 2,500 strikes using more than 6,000 weapons;

Iran reduces strikes: In the last 24 hours, the number of Iranian missile strikes has decreased by 90%, and drone strikes by 83%, US Central Command reported, which could bring relief to neighboring Gulf states most affected by Iran's retaliatory measures;

Europe drawn in: Countries such as the UK, France, and Spain have agreed to provide military support to protect the interests of their allies. But many also criticize the war. Even though Italy sent defensive weapons to the Persian Gulf, its defense minister said that the US-Israeli attack on Iran, as the publication notes, violated international law;

NATO strengthens: NATO member states strengthened their defensive posture after a presumably Iranian missile heading towards Turkish airspace was shot down on Wednesday. Iran stated that it did not launch missiles towards Turkey, according to state media;

Canada's position: Canada may consider providing assistance to protect partners in the Persian Gulf who may need "support," the country's Minister of Defense said;

Stranded travelers: Hundreds of Americans returned home on the first chartered evacuation flight from Abu Dhabi on Thursday. According to flight tracking service Flightradar24, more than 11,000 flights in 10 countries in the region have been canceled since the start of the conflict.

