European countries are strengthening Cyprus's defense after a drone attack - what Italy, Spain, and France have promised, and what NATO says

European countries are working together to strengthen Cyprus's defenses after a British airbase on the Mediterranean island was attacked by a drone on Monday, CNN reports, writes UNN.

France interrupted the deployment of its carrier strike group in the Baltic Sea to respond to the Iranian bombing campaign, with French aircraft already credited with shooting down drones to protect allies in the Persian Gulf, and on Thursday, a source close to French President Emmanuel Macron told CNN that the country "will also coordinate with Italy and Greece to strengthen defenses in Cyprus, which was hit by a drone attack."

AP notes that France, Italy, and Greece have agreed to coordinate the deployment of military forces in Cyprus and the Eastern Mediterranean.

According to a French diplomat, the three countries will cooperate to ensure freedom of navigation in the Red Sea.

The decision was announced on Thursday after French President Emmanuel Macron called Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

Noting that the Suez Canal and the Red Sea are under pressure, Macron said earlier this week that France is taking the initiative to form a coalition to combine the necessary means, "including military," to restore and ensure the security of transport traffic through these sea lanes.

Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto, CNN writes, confirmed his country's participation, stating: "We must reassess our resources in the region and respond to requests from friendly countries that are in distress."

Italy also plans to send air defense assistance to Persian Gulf countries in connection with Iranian airstrikes, which, as CNN notes, was announced by the country's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Thursday.

"Like the United Kingdom, France, and Germany, Italy intends to send assistance to the Persian Gulf countries, particularly in the field of defense, and especially air defense," Meloni told RTL 102.5 radio station.

"This is not only because they are friendly countries, but also, first and foremost, because tens of thousands of Italians live in the region, and about 2,000 Italian servicemen are deployed there – people we want and must protect," she added.

AP also indicates that on Thursday, Italy also strengthened its national air defense systems and stated that it would send naval support to Cyprus, as well as missile and drone defense systems to Persian Gulf countries that have been hit by retaliatory strikes from Iran.

The United States has not yet requested to use any of the American bases in Italy for logistical or other operations in the war against Tehran. But if that happens, the government will inform parliament, Meloni said.

France, meanwhile, has allowed American non-combat aircraft to use an airbase on mainland France with "full assurance" that these aircraft "will in no way participate in US operations in Iran," only to protect regional partners, a French Armed Forces spokesman told CNN on Thursday.

Non-combat support aircraft were allowed to use Istres Air Base outside Marseille in southern France. The spokesman added that this is "standard procedure" within NATO.

France has not allowed American aircraft to use the country's airbases in the Middle East region.

"Like other US allies in Europe, France has faced difficult choices about how deeply to intervene in the conflict. President Emmanuel Macron said that the US-Israeli attacks were 'carried out outside the framework of international law,' while accusing Iran of further escalation," the publication states.

Spain is sending its frigate "Cristóbal Colón" to Cyprus as part of a joint deployment with the French aircraft carrier "Charles de Gaulle" and Greek navy ships, according to a statement from the country's defense ministry published on Thursday.

The frigate "Cristóbal Colón" is "Spain's most technologically advanced frigate," the ministry said, adding that its deployment demonstrates "the country's commitment to protecting the EU and its eastern border."

As The Telegraph indicates, Spain will deploy a warship to Cyprus more than a week before the arrival of the British HMS Dragon. The frigate "Cristóbal Colón," the publication writes, will reach the island around March 10, possibly more than a week before HMS Dragon. The British ship is still in Portsmouth, and British defense officials, it is noted, have admitted that it may not reach the territory for two weeks.

Spain's left-wing government had previously come under heavy pressure for refusing to allow the US to use its bases against Tehran. The move angered US President Donald Trump, who threatened to cut off all trade with the country in response.

Meanwhile, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte on Thursday praised US President Donald Trump's decision to strike Iran, but rejected any suggestions of NATO alliance involvement in the conflict.

"We support the president in eliminating this capability," Rutte said, referring to the US military objective of destroying the Iranian regime's ballistic missile program. "We must ensure that Iran, this republic, can no longer pose a deadly threat to its neighbors; to Israel, the Middle East, to Europe," he added in a video interview.

Speaking the day after Turkey said NATO air defense systems shot down an Iranian missile heading towards its airspace, Rutte condemned the "serious" incident, in which Iran denied any involvement. He called the successful interception proof of a "360-degree approach" to defending NATO territory.

However, Rutte rejected any notion that NATO is actively involved in the conflict, but stressed that the alliance is important for the effectiveness of the US campaign.

"NATO itself is not involved here," he argued, "NATO allies provide key support… NATO in this sense is also a platform for projecting power for the United States, because without European allies, it would be very difficult for the US."

The Secretary General defended his support for Trump when Reuters journalist Andrew Gray challenged him, explaining: "These decisive actions aimed at destroying this capability of Iran… as an exporter of terrorism and chaos… I think if the president of a country provides such leadership, then it deserves some praise."

On Monday, a drone struck RAF Akrotiri, a key hub for British air operations in the Middle East, and is believed to be the first attack on a British base since 1986.

Shahed that hit British airbase in Cyprus was not launched from Iran - AP