Iran denies missile launch towards Turkey after NATO interception

Exclusive
08:05 AM • 896 views
From a colorful parrot to restrained power: how the style of Dorofeeva, MONATIK, and Tina Karol changed since the beginning of the war
March 4, 08:04 PM • 17716 views
Due to the situation around Iran, there are no necessary signals for a trilateral meeting - Zelenskyy
March 4, 07:36 PM • 46592 views
The Antimonopoly Committee has launched inspections of gas stations where fuel prices have sharply increased
Exclusive
March 4, 03:27 PM • 54845 views
Preparing for spring battles - how the situation on the front will change with the arrival of warm weather
Exclusive
March 4, 01:52 PM • 61321 views
Panic or real cost - the fuel situation in UkrainePhoto
Exclusive
March 4, 12:44 PM • 37804 views
SBU and AFU hit the Valentin Pikul minesweeper and two other ships in Novorossiysk
March 4, 09:19 AM • 35894 views
54 appeals received from Ukrainians amid escalation in the Middle East - MFA
March 3, 06:22 PM • 59719 views
Former head of the State Border Guard Service Serhiy Deyneko mobilized
Exclusive
March 3, 04:32 PM • 82068 views
Environment and War: What is happening to Ukrainian forests, steppes, and nature reservesPhoto
March 3, 03:45 PM • 69440 views
Ukraine faces resistance to accelerated EU accession - Reuters
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

The cost of transporting American oil to Asia has risen to a historical highMarch 4, 10:34 PM • 7678 views
Ten European countries will develop joint plans for population evacuation in case of war with RussiaMarch 4, 11:15 PM • 8324 views
US approves construction of first new generation commercial nuclear reactor in yearsMarch 4, 11:53 PM • 13363 views
US and Iran may have held secret talks behind Israel's back, Netanyahu demands explanationMarch 5, 12:14 AM • 7650 views
China's government ordered refineries to halt fuel exports due to the Persian Gulf War04:30 AM • 32410 views
Proper tree pruning - what to look for to increase yieldPhotoMarch 4, 03:53 PM • 35188 views
Preparing for spring battles - how the situation on the front will change with the arrival of warm weather
Exclusive
March 4, 03:27 PM • 54846 views
Panic or real cost - the fuel situation in Ukraine
Exclusive
March 4, 01:52 PM • 61322 views
What is generative AI and how does it work?March 4, 11:48 AM • 47895 views
Clinic's reputation should become a new criterion for selecting NHSU partnersMarch 4, 11:44 AM • 47108 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Oleh Kiper
Karoline Leavitt
Mark Carney
United States
Iran
Ukraine
White House
Israel
Selena Gomez revealed how many children she wants to have with Benny BlancoVideoMarch 4, 03:04 PM • 19346 views
Elton John showed a family portrait with his husband and sons: the picture was presented at the National Portrait Gallery in LondonPhotoMarch 4, 12:28 PM • 35608 views
MamaRika and her child trapped in UAE: illness and evacuation problemsPhotoMarch 3, 05:13 PM • 39953 views
Nicole Kidman learned to handle a scalpel for her role in the series "Scarpetta"VideoMarch 3, 02:39 PM • 47143 views
Paris Hilton staged a racy photoshoot in a pink bathtub and stunned the internetPhotoMarch 3, 12:11 PM • 50901 views
Technology
Social network
Shahed-136
The Diplomat
Financial Times

Iran denies missile launch towards Turkey after NATO interception

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1170 views

Iran's military leadership denies launching missiles towards Turkey. This happened after NATO air defense intercepted a missile flying from Iran.

Iran denies missile launch towards Turkey after NATO interception

Iran's military leadership claims it did not launch any missiles towards Turkey, state media reported, after NATO air defenses intercepted what Turkey called a missile launched from Iran on Wednesday, UNN reports with reference to CNN.

Details

"The armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran respect the sovereignty of the neighboring and friendly country, Turkey, and deny any missile launches towards the territory of that country," the General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces said, according to the state news agency Fars.

Turkey announced a ballistic missile launched from Iran was neutralized04.03.26, 14:07 • 5534 views

On Wednesday, Turkish officials said the missile flew from Iran through Iraqi and Syrian airspace, heading towards Turkish airspace, before being destroyed.

NATO condemns Iran over missile launch towards Turkey, Ankara talks with Tehran04.03.26, 14:57 • 5338 views

The incident on Wednesday is believed to be the first time NATO forces have intercepted an Iranian missile flying towards the airspace of a member country since the outbreak of conflict in the Middle East last weekend.

Iranian missile heading towards Turkey was shot down by a US destroyer04.03.26, 19:51 • 6894 views

Julia Shramko

News of the World
Skirmishes
NATO
Iraq
Syria
Turkey
Iran