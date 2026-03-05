Iran denies missile launch towards Turkey after NATO interception

Iran's military leadership claims it did not launch any missiles towards Turkey, state media reported, after NATO air defenses intercepted what Turkey called a missile launched from Iran on Wednesday, UNN reports with reference to CNN.

Details

"The armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran respect the sovereignty of the neighboring and friendly country, Turkey, and deny any missile launches towards the territory of that country," the General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces said, according to the state news agency Fars.

Turkey announced a ballistic missile launched from Iran was neutralized

On Wednesday, Turkish officials said the missile flew from Iran through Iraqi and Syrian airspace, heading towards Turkish airspace, before being destroyed.

NATO condemns Iran over missile launch towards Turkey, Ankara talks with Tehran

The incident on Wednesday is believed to be the first time NATO forces have intercepted an Iranian missile flying towards the airspace of a member country since the outbreak of conflict in the Middle East last weekend.

Iranian missile heading towards Turkey was shot down by a US destroyer