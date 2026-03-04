NATO condemns Iran over missile launch towards Turkey, Ankara talks with Tehran

$43.450.22
50.460.14
ukenru
Exclusive
12:44 PM • 1034 views
SBU and AFU hit the Valentin Pikul minesweeper and two other ships in Novorossiysk
09:19 AM • 11634 views
54 appeals received from Ukrainians amid escalation in the Middle East - MFA
March 3, 06:22 PM • 38781 views
Former head of the State Border Guard Service Serhiy Deyneko mobilized
Exclusive
March 3, 04:32 PM • 68413 views
Environment and War: What is happening to Ukrainian forests, steppes, and nature reservesPhoto
March 3, 03:45 PM • 58328 views
Ukraine faces resistance to accelerated EU accession - Reuters
Exclusive
March 3, 01:15 PM • 63033 views
The Verkhovna Rada's defense committee is ready to listen to businesses and refine legislation on Defence City
March 3, 01:07 PM • 59281 views
EU urges Ukraine to grant access to Druzhba for Russian oil to Hungary and Slovakia - FT
Exclusive
March 3, 12:11 PM • 33917 views
How to act when a child has a high fever - pediatrician's advice
Exclusive
March 3, 11:55 AM • 28330 views
A system without proper control is doomed to decline - ex-minister Oleh Musiy on the crisis in the medical field
March 3, 09:06 AM • 26122 views
Zelenskyy warned of the risk of air defense missile shortages due to the war in the Middle East
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+10°
4m/s
58%
752mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
There will be no agreement on Ukraine without European participation - Merz after meeting with TrumpMarch 4, 03:01 AM • 16351 views
IPC Scandal: Andriy Sybiha Accuses Committee of Undermining Ukraine's Territorial IntegrityMarch 4, 04:03 AM • 7186 views
China identifies "five lessons" after US and Israeli strikes on IranPhotoMarch 4, 04:30 AM • 12048 views
New enemy attacks led to power outages in 5 regions, emergency blackouts returned08:18 AM • 14601 views
War in Iran almost halted traffic through the Strait of Hormuz - how many oil tankers have passed recently08:29 AM • 14314 views
Publications
What is generative AI and how does it work?11:48 AM • 6964 views
Clinic's reputation should become a new criterion for selecting NHSU partners11:44 AM • 6926 views
Paid entry to the EU for Ukrainians from 2026 - all about the new rulesMarch 3, 01:14 PM • 67101 views
Full Moon on March 3rd or the “Worm Moon” – where did the name come from and how to see this phenomenonMarch 3, 09:14 AM • 88809 views
"Blood Moon" - the first major astronomical event of 2026PhotoMarch 2, 05:58 PM • 86868 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Ali Khamenei
Vitaliy Kim
Musician
Andriy Sybiha
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
United States
Israel
Lebanon
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Elton John showed a family portrait with his husband and sons: the picture was presented at the National Portrait Gallery in LondonPhoto12:28 PM • 2614 views
MamaRika and her child trapped in UAE: illness and evacuation problemsPhotoMarch 3, 05:13 PM • 25582 views
Nicole Kidman learned to handle a scalpel for her role in the series "Scarpetta"VideoMarch 3, 02:39 PM • 33634 views
Paris Hilton staged a racy photoshoot in a pink bathtub and stunned the internetPhotoMarch 3, 12:11 PM • 37827 views
Vitaliy Kozlovsky presented the Ukrainian-language version of the hit "Shakespeare"VideoMarch 2, 07:57 PM • 46104 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Shahed-136
The Diplomat
Dassault Rafale

NATO condemns Iran over missile launch towards Turkey, Ankara talks with Tehran

Kyiv • UNN

 • 158 views

NATO condemns Iran's actions after an Iranian ballistic missile was neutralized near Turkish airspace. Turkey will hold talks with NATO and allies.

NATO condemns Iran over missile launch towards Turkey, Ankara talks with Tehran

NATO condemned Iran's actions for launching a missile towards Turkey, Ankara spoke with Tehran after the missile interception, writes UNN with reference to Sky News and AP.

Details

"We condemn Iran's targeting of Turkey. NATO stands firmly with all allies, including Turkey, as Iran continues its indiscriminate attacks across the region," said NATO spokeswoman Allison Hart, whose statement is quoted by Sky News.

"Our deterrence and defense posture remains strong in all domains, including air and missile defense," Hart said.

Earlier today, the Turkish Ministry of Defense stated that NATO air defense neutralized an Iranian ballistic missile launched towards Turkish airspace.

The ministry stated that Turkey will hold talks with NATO and its other allies after the incident.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, as noted by AP, held a telephone conversation with his Iranian counterpart after an Iranian ballistic missile, detected on Wednesday flying towards Turkish airspace, was intercepted.

During the conversation with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Aragchi, Turkey emphasized that it is necessary to avoid "all steps that could lead to an escalation of the conflict and contribute to its spread," a Turkish official said.

Turkey announced a ballistic missile launched from Iran was neutralized04.03.26, 14:07 • 1976 views

Julia Shramko

News of the World
Skirmishes
NATO
Hakan Fidan
Turkey
Iran