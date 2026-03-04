NATO condemns Iran over missile launch towards Turkey, Ankara talks with Tehran

NATO condemned Iran's actions for launching a missile towards Turkey, Ankara spoke with Tehran after the missile interception, writes UNN with reference to Sky News and AP.

"We condemn Iran's targeting of Turkey. NATO stands firmly with all allies, including Turkey, as Iran continues its indiscriminate attacks across the region," said NATO spokeswoman Allison Hart, whose statement is quoted by Sky News.

"Our deterrence and defense posture remains strong in all domains, including air and missile defense," Hart said.

Earlier today, the Turkish Ministry of Defense stated that NATO air defense neutralized an Iranian ballistic missile launched towards Turkish airspace.

The ministry stated that Turkey will hold talks with NATO and its other allies after the incident.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, as noted by AP, held a telephone conversation with his Iranian counterpart after an Iranian ballistic missile, detected on Wednesday flying towards Turkish airspace, was intercepted.

During the conversation with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Aragchi, Turkey emphasized that it is necessary to avoid "all steps that could lead to an escalation of the conflict and contribute to its spread," a Turkish official said.

