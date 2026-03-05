US approves construction of first new generation commercial nuclear reactor in years

$43.450.22
Due to the situation around Iran, there are no necessary signals for a trilateral meeting - Zelenskyy
07:36 PM • 15822 views
The Antimonopoly Committee has launched inspections of gas stations where fuel prices have sharply increased
Exclusive
March 4, 03:27 PM • 27631 views
Preparing for spring battles - how the situation on the front will change with the arrival of warm weather
Exclusive
March 4, 01:52 PM • 37662 views
Panic or real cost - the fuel situation in Ukraine
Exclusive
March 4, 12:44 PM • 26732 views
SBU and AFU hit the Valentin Pikul minesweeper and two other ships in Novorossiysk
March 4, 09:19 AM • 30223 views
54 appeals received from Ukrainians amid escalation in the Middle East - MFA
March 3, 06:22 PM • 55612 views
Former head of the State Border Guard Service Serhiy Deyneko mobilized
Exclusive
March 3, 04:32 PM • 80136 views
Environment and War: What is happening to Ukrainian forests, steppes, and nature reserves
March 3, 03:45 PM • 67361 views
Ukraine faces resistance to accelerated EU accession - Reuters
Exclusive
March 3, 01:15 PM • 68914 views
The Verkhovna Rada's defense committee is ready to listen to businesses and refine legislation on Defence City
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

US eliminated Iranian commander who planned to kill Trump - HegsethMarch 4, 02:55 PM • 5684 views
Selena Gomez revealed how many children she wants to have with Benny BlancoVideoMarch 4, 03:04 PM • 12968 views
Israel's F-35 shot down a Russian-made Iranian plane over Tehran for the first time, having fired 5,000 shells since the start of the campaignVideoMarch 4, 03:41 PM • 5574 views
Proper tree pruning - what to look for to increase yieldPhotoMarch 4, 03:53 PM • 20747 views
Iran strikes US and British ships carrying cargo for Israel - IRGCMarch 4, 05:01 PM • 6564 views
Proper tree pruning - what to look for to increase yieldPhotoMarch 4, 03:53 PM • 20748 views
Preparing for spring battles - how the situation on the front will change with the arrival of warm weather
Exclusive
March 4, 03:27 PM • 27631 views
Panic or real cost - the fuel situation in UkrainePhoto
Exclusive
March 4, 01:52 PM • 37662 views
What is generative AI and how does it work?March 4, 11:48 AM • 37036 views
Clinic's reputation should become a new criterion for selecting NHSU partnersMarch 4, 11:44 AM • 36664 views
Selena Gomez revealed how many children she wants to have with Benny BlancoVideoMarch 4, 03:04 PM • 12968 views
Elton John showed a family portrait with his husband and sons: the picture was presented at the National Portrait Gallery in LondonPhotoMarch 4, 12:28 PM • 27418 views
MamaRika and her child trapped in UAE: illness and evacuation problemsPhotoMarch 3, 05:13 PM • 35063 views
Nicole Kidman learned to handle a scalpel for her role in the series "Scarpetta"VideoMarch 3, 02:39 PM • 42523 views
Paris Hilton staged a racy photoshoot in a pink bathtub and stunned the internetPhotoMarch 3, 12:11 PM • 46386 views
US approves construction of first new generation commercial nuclear reactor in years

Kyiv • UNN

 • 70 views

US regulators have approved the construction of a commercial nuclear reactor in Wyoming, backed by Bill Gates. Construction of the $4 billion facility will begin soon, with launch scheduled for 2030.

US approves construction of first new generation commercial nuclear reactor in years

United States regulators have issued the first permit in eight years for the construction of a commercial nuclear reactor, which will be built in Wyoming with the support of Microsoft founder Bill Gates. This was reported by AP, writes UNN.

Details

TerraPower's project involves the creation of a unique sodium-cooled facility, which will be the country's first approved commercial non-light water reactor in four decades. Construction of the approximately $4 billion facility is expected to begin in the coming weeks, with full operation of the plant scheduled for 2030.

Technological features and power of the sodium reactor

The new power plant near Kemmerer will use liquid sodium instead of traditional water for cooling and heat transfer, allowing it to operate at significantly higher temperatures and lower pressures.

US to allocate $9 billion for Armenia's nuclear energy development to reduce its dependence on Russia10.02.26, 03:41 • 4581 view

The reactor's design capacity is 345 megawatts, but during peak loads, the system can generate up to 500 megawatts of energy thanks to innovative heat storage systems.

This volume of generation is enough to provide electricity to about 400,000 private homes, making the technology promising for stabilizing power grids in regions with high consumption.

Strategic importance for energy-intensive data centers

Bill Gates, who is the main investor in TerraPower, sees next-generation nuclear energy as a key tool for powering modern data centers needed for the development of artificial intelligence.

As AI systems require colossal amounts of stable electricity, small modular sodium-cooled reactors can become an environmentally friendly alternative to coal-fired power plants. TerraPower President Chris Levesque emphasized that obtaining the permit was the result of thousands of hours of work and marks the beginning of a new era in the American nuclear industry.

IAEA confirms integrity of Iran's nuclear facilities and absence of radiological threat after attacks02.03.26, 11:37 • 5990 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the WorldTechnologies
AI (artificial intelligence)
Energy
Electricity
Wyoming
Bill Gates
United States
Microsoft