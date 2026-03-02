IAEA confirms integrity of Iran's nuclear facilities and absence of radiological threat after attacks

The Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Rafael Mariano Grossi, stated that there are currently no signs of damage to Iran's key nuclear facilities as a result of the latest military strikes. This is stated in an Associated Press article, writes UNN.

Details

During a special session of the Board of Governors in Vienna, Grossi emphasized that the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant, the Tehran Research Reactor, and nuclear fuel cycle facilities continue to operate without visible damage. Despite the lack of direct contact with Iranian regulators due to widespread communication disruptions caused by the conflict, the agency continuously monitors the situation using available technical means.

Communication difficulties and stable radiation background

Rafael Grossi reported that the IAEA Incident and Emergency Centre has repeatedly tried to contact the Iranian authorities, but has not yet received a response.

Restrictions on communication networks in Iran make it difficult to obtain operational information directly from the reactor sites. At the same time, the head of the agency reassured the international community, noting that no increase in radiation levels above the normal natural background has been recorded in countries bordering the Islamic Republic.

IAEA calls for "restraint" in the Middle East to avoid nuclear safety risks