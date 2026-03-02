$43.100.11
March 1, 08:23 PM • 28823 views
Ukraine offered Fico specific dates for a visit to Kyiv – March 6 or 9
March 1, 06:27 PM • 58144 views
Ukraine has endured the most difficult winter in years of war - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
March 1, 05:51 PM • 55842 views
Lunar eclipse in Virgo will hit health and money: forecast for zodiac signs for March 2-8
March 1, 12:03 PM • 61661 views
Iran appoints interim leader after Ali Khamenei's death - Alireza Arafi
March 1, 07:44 AM • 70292 views
Strikes on Iran - Media confirm death of four armed forces commandersPhoto
March 1, 01:50 AM • 72786 views
Iranian state television officially confirmed the death of Ali Khamenei, along with his daughter, son-in-law, and granddaughter.
March 1, 12:05 AM • 76564 views
Heavy and pinpoint bombings will continue without interruption - Trump on operation against Iran
February 28, 09:48 PM • 79369 views
Trump officially confirmed the elimination of Iran's supreme leader Ali KhameneiPhoto
February 28, 12:56 PM • 82135 views
War in Iran could cause a shortage of air defense missiles in Ukraine - Financial Times
February 28, 11:55 AM • 76000 views
Residence of Iran's supreme leader destroyed in US and Israeli strikesPhoto
IAEA confirms integrity of Iran's nuclear facilities and absence of radiological threat after attacks

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1290 views

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi stated that there was no damage to Iran's key nuclear facilities after the military strikes. The agency is monitoring the situation, and radiation levels in neighboring countries remain normal.

IAEA confirms integrity of Iran's nuclear facilities and absence of radiological threat after attacks

The Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Rafael Mariano Grossi, stated that there are currently no signs of damage to Iran's key nuclear facilities as a result of the latest military strikes. This is stated in an Associated Press article, writes UNN.

Details

During a special session of the Board of Governors in Vienna, Grossi emphasized that the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant, the Tehran Research Reactor, and nuclear fuel cycle facilities continue to operate without visible damage. Despite the lack of direct contact with Iranian regulators due to widespread communication disruptions caused by the conflict, the agency continuously monitors the situation using available technical means.

Communication difficulties and stable radiation background

Rafael Grossi reported that the IAEA Incident and Emergency Centre has repeatedly tried to contact the Iranian authorities, but has not yet received a response.

Restrictions on communication networks in Iran make it difficult to obtain operational information directly from the reactor sites. At the same time, the head of the agency reassured the international community, noting that no increase in radiation levels above the normal natural background has been recorded in countries bordering the Islamic Republic.

IAEA calls for "restraint" in the Middle East to avoid nuclear safety risks28.02.26, 21:25 • 13818 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Nuclear weapons
Energy
Electricity
Rafael Grossi
International Atomic Energy Agency
Vienna
Iran