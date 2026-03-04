US eliminated Iranian commander who planned to kill Trump - Hegseth

US Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth stated that the United States eliminated the commander of an Iranian unit who allegedly tried to assassinate President Donald Trump. This is reported by UNN with reference to Sky News.

Details

Iran tried to kill President Trump. But the last word was with President Trump. We have long known that Iran intended to kill President Trump or other American officials - he said.

At the same time, he added that this was not the main goal of the operation against Iran.

While this was by no means the primary objective of the operation - in fact, it was never mentioned by the President or anyone else - I and others made sure that those responsible for it eventually made it onto the US target list - Pete Hegseth clarified.

However, he did not specify which Iranian commander he was referring to.

Recall

Iranian state media and leading news agencies Fars and Tasnim confirmed the death of the country's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. This statement came after US President Donald Trump's announcement of the elimination of the Islamic Republic's leader as a result of a large-scale military operation.

Also, media, including Iranian ones, reported that as a result of strikes on Iran on February 28, the commanders of the country's armed forces were eliminated. Among them were the Chief of the General Staff and the Minister of Defense.