US eliminated Iranian commander who planned to kill Trump - Hegseth

01:52 PM • 9006 views
Panic or real cost - the fuel situation in UkrainePhoto
12:44 PM • 10567 views
SBU and AFU hit the Valentin Pikul minesweeper and two other ships in Novorossiysk
09:19 AM • 17731 views
54 appeals received from Ukrainians amid escalation in the Middle East - MFA
March 3, 06:22 PM • 45484 views
Former head of the State Border Guard Service Serhiy Deyneko mobilized
March 3, 04:32 PM • 74605 views
Environment and War: What is happening to Ukrainian forests, steppes, and nature reservesPhoto
March 3, 03:45 PM • 62986 views
Ukraine faces resistance to accelerated EU accession - Reuters
March 3, 01:15 PM • 66285 views
The Verkhovna Rada's defense committee is ready to listen to businesses and refine legislation on Defence City
March 3, 01:07 PM • 61118 views
EU urges Ukraine to grant access to Druzhba for Russian oil to Hungary and Slovakia - FT
March 3, 12:11 PM • 34632 views
How to act when a child has a high fever - pediatrician's advice
March 3, 11:55 AM • 28623 views
A system without proper control is doomed to decline - ex-minister Oleh Musiy on the crisis in the medical field
New enemy attacks led to power outages in 5 regions, emergency blackouts returnedMarch 4, 08:18 AM • 20367 views
War in Iran almost halted traffic through the Strait of Hormuz - how many oil tankers have passed recentlyMarch 4, 08:29 AM • 20183 views
Clinic's reputation should become a new criterion for selecting NHSU partners11:44 AM • 17348 views
What is generative AI and how does it work?11:48 AM • 17394 views
Elton John showed a family portrait with his husband and sons: the picture was presented at the National Portrait Gallery in LondonPhoto12:28 PM • 9878 views
Panic or real cost - the fuel situation in UkrainePhoto
Exclusive
01:52 PM • 9010 views
What is generative AI and how does it work?11:48 AM • 17449 views
Clinic's reputation should become a new criterion for selecting NHSU partners11:44 AM • 17397 views
Paid entry to the EU for Ukrainians from 2026 - all about the new rulesMarch 3, 01:14 PM • 73109 views
Full Moon on March 3rd or the “Worm Moon” – where did the name come from and how to see this phenomenonMarch 3, 09:14 AM • 94321 views
Elton John showed a family portrait with his husband and sons: the picture was presented at the National Portrait Gallery in LondonPhoto12:28 PM • 9968 views
MamaRika and her child trapped in UAE: illness and evacuation problemsPhotoMarch 3, 05:13 PM • 29063 views
Nicole Kidman learned to handle a scalpel for her role in the series "Scarpetta"VideoMarch 3, 02:39 PM • 36902 views
Paris Hilton staged a racy photoshoot in a pink bathtub and stunned the internetPhotoMarch 3, 12:11 PM • 40947 views
Vitaliy Kozlovsky presented the Ukrainian-language version of the hit "Shakespeare"VideoMarch 2, 07:57 PM • 49162 views
US eliminated Iranian commander who planned to kill Trump - Hegseth

Kyiv • UNN

 • 120 views

Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth announced that the US eliminated an Iranian unit commander who was attempting to assassinate Donald Trump. This was not the primary objective of the operation, but those responsible were on the US target list.

US eliminated Iranian commander who planned to kill Trump - Hegseth

US Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth stated that the United States eliminated the commander of an Iranian unit who allegedly tried to assassinate President Donald Trump. This is reported by UNN with reference to Sky News.

Details

Iran tried to kill President Trump. But the last word was with President Trump. We have long known that Iran intended to kill President Trump or other American officials

- he said.

At the same time, he added that this was not the main goal of the operation against Iran.

While this was by no means the primary objective of the operation - in fact, it was never mentioned by the President or anyone else - I and others made sure that those responsible for it eventually made it onto the US target list 

- Pete Hegseth clarified.

However, he did not specify which Iranian commander he was referring to.

Recall

Iranian state media and leading news agencies Fars and Tasnim confirmed the death of the country's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. This statement came after US President Donald Trump's announcement of the elimination of the Islamic Republic's leader as a result of a large-scale military operation.

Also, media, including Iranian ones, reported that as a result of strikes on Iran on February 28, the commanders of the country's armed forces were eliminated. Among them were the Chief of the General Staff and the Minister of Defense.

Yevhen Ustimenko

