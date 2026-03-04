Iranian missile heading towards Turkey was shot down by a US destroyer

An Iranian missile, shot down over Turkey, was destroyed by a US Navy destroyer in the Mediterranean Sea. This is reported by CNN, according to UNN.

An Iranian missile flying towards Turkey was shot down by a US Navy destroyer in the Mediterranean Sea, which is part of NATO's air defense system - the publication writes.

US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth stated that he sees "no grounds" for invoking Article 5 of the NATO charter, which stipulates that an attack on one member of the alliance is considered an attack on all.

It is noted that this is the first time NATO forces have intercepted an Iranian missile flying towards the airspace of an Alliance member country since the conflict in the Middle East began last weekend, and it comes amid fears that the conflict could spread beyond the Middle East.

According to one source, NATO has raised its level of protection to the required level over the past few years due to the war in Ukraine and will continue these efforts after today.

