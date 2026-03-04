Iranian missile heading towards Turkey was shot down by a US destroyer

$43.450.22
Exclusive
03:27 PM • 10757 views
Preparing for spring battles - how the situation on the front will change with the arrival of warm weather
Exclusive
01:52 PM • 19862 views
Panic or real cost - the fuel situation in UkrainePhoto
Exclusive
12:44 PM • 17402 views
SBU and AFU hit the Valentin Pikul minesweeper and two other ships in Novorossiysk
March 4, 09:19 AM • 23761 views
54 appeals received from Ukrainians amid escalation in the Middle East - MFA
March 3, 06:22 PM • 50968 views
Former head of the State Border Guard Service Serhiy Deyneko mobilized
Exclusive
March 3, 04:32 PM • 77897 views
Environment and War: What is happening to Ukrainian forests, steppes, and nature reservesPhoto
March 3, 03:45 PM • 65303 views
Ukraine faces resistance to accelerated EU accession - Reuters
Exclusive
March 3, 01:15 PM • 67761 views
The Verkhovna Rada's defense committee is ready to listen to businesses and refine legislation on Defence City
March 3, 01:07 PM • 62101 views
EU urges Ukraine to grant access to Druzhba for Russian oil to Hungary and Slovakia - FT
Exclusive
March 3, 12:11 PM • 35048 views
How to act when a child has a high fever - pediatrician's advice
Tags
Authors
New enemy attacks led to power outages in 5 regions, emergency blackouts returned
War in Iran almost halted traffic through the Strait of Hormuz - how many oil tankers have passed recently
Clinic's reputation should become a new criterion for selecting NHSU partners
What is generative AI and how does it work?
Elton John showed a family portrait with his husband and sons: the picture was presented at the National Portrait Gallery in London
Proper tree pruning - what to look for to increase yield
Preparing for spring battles - how the situation on the front will change with the arrival of warm weather
Exclusive
03:27 PM • 10753 views
Panic or real cost - the fuel situation in Ukraine
Exclusive
01:52 PM • 19855 views
What is generative AI and how does it work?
Clinic's reputation should become a new criterion for selecting NHSU partners
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yulia Svyrydenko
Roman Shukhevych
Péter Szijjártó
Ukraine
Iran
United States
Israel
Sumy Oblast
UNN Lite
Selena Gomez revealed how many children she wants to have with Benny Blanco
Elton John showed a family portrait with his husband and sons: the picture was presented at the National Portrait Gallery in London
MamaRika and her child trapped in UAE: illness and evacuation problems
Nicole Kidman learned to handle a scalpel for her role in the series "Scarpetta"
Paris Hilton staged a racy photoshoot in a pink bathtub and stunned the internet
Technology
Heating
Social network
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
The Guardian

Iranian missile heading towards Turkey was shot down by a US destroyer

Kyiv • UNN

 • 108 views

A US Navy destroyer in the Mediterranean Sea shot down an Iranian missile heading towards Turkey. This is the first time a NATO force has intercepted an Iranian missile since the start of the conflict in the Middle East.

Iranian missile heading towards Turkey was shot down by a US destroyer

An Iranian missile, shot down over Turkey, was destroyed by a US Navy destroyer in the Mediterranean Sea. This is reported by CNN, according to UNN.

An Iranian missile flying towards Turkey was shot down by a US Navy destroyer in the Mediterranean Sea, which is part of NATO's air defense system 

- the publication writes. 

US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth stated that he sees "no grounds" for invoking Article 5 of the NATO charter, which stipulates that an attack on one member of the alliance is considered an attack on all. 

It is noted that this is the first time NATO forces have intercepted an Iranian missile flying towards the airspace of an Alliance member country since the conflict in the Middle East began last weekend, and it comes amid fears that the conflict could spread beyond the Middle East. 

According to one source, NATO has raised its level of protection to the required level over the past few years due to the war in Ukraine and will continue these efforts after today.

Recall 

Turkey announced a neutralized ballistic missile launched from Iran.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Pete Hegseth
United States Navy
NATO
Turkey
Ukraine
Iran