White House claims Spain agrees to strikes on Iran, Madrid denies it - Politico

Exclusive
08:05 AM • 56 views
From a colorful parrot to restrained power: how the style of Dorofeeva, MONATIK, and Tina Karol changed since the beginning of the war
March 4, 08:04 PM • 16559 views
Due to the situation around Iran, there are no necessary signals for a trilateral meeting - Zelenskyy
March 4, 07:36 PM • 44866 views
The Antimonopoly Committee has launched inspections of gas stations where fuel prices have sharply increased
Exclusive
March 4, 03:27 PM • 53605 views
Preparing for spring battles - how the situation on the front will change with the arrival of warm weather
Exclusive
March 4, 01:52 PM • 60212 views
Panic or real cost - the fuel situation in UkrainePhoto
Exclusive
March 4, 12:44 PM • 37402 views
SBU and AFU hit the Valentin Pikul minesweeper and two other ships in Novorossiysk
March 4, 09:19 AM • 35615 views
54 appeals received from Ukrainians amid escalation in the Middle East - MFA
March 3, 06:22 PM • 59525 views
Former head of the State Border Guard Service Serhiy Deyneko mobilized
Exclusive
March 3, 04:32 PM • 81954 views
Environment and War: What is happening to Ukrainian forests, steppes, and nature reservesPhoto
March 3, 03:45 PM • 69305 views
Ukraine faces resistance to accelerated EU accession - Reuters
Popular news
The cost of transporting American oil to Asia has risen to a historical highMarch 4, 10:34 PM • 6814 views
Ten European countries will develop joint plans for population evacuation in case of war with RussiaMarch 4, 11:15 PM • 7480 views
US approves construction of first new generation commercial nuclear reactor in yearsMarch 4, 11:53 PM • 12904 views
US and Iran may have held secret talks behind Israel's back, Netanyahu demands explanationMarch 5, 12:14 AM • 6938 views
China's government ordered refineries to halt fuel exports due to the Persian Gulf War04:30 AM • 28053 views
Proper tree pruning - what to look for to increase yieldPhotoMarch 4, 03:53 PM • 34641 views
Preparing for spring battles - how the situation on the front will change with the arrival of warm weather
Exclusive
March 4, 03:27 PM • 53594 views
Panic or real cost - the fuel situation in UkrainePhoto
Exclusive
March 4, 01:52 PM • 60204 views
What is generative AI and how does it work?March 4, 11:48 AM • 47455 views
Clinic's reputation should become a new criterion for selecting NHSU partnersMarch 4, 11:44 AM • 46673 views
UNN Lite
Selena Gomez revealed how many children she wants to have with Benny BlancoVideoMarch 4, 03:04 PM • 19092 views
Elton John showed a family portrait with his husband and sons: the picture was presented at the National Portrait Gallery in LondonPhotoMarch 4, 12:28 PM • 35350 views
MamaRika and her child trapped in UAE: illness and evacuation problemsPhotoMarch 3, 05:13 PM • 39741 views
Nicole Kidman learned to handle a scalpel for her role in the series "Scarpetta"VideoMarch 3, 02:39 PM • 46934 views
Paris Hilton staged a racy photoshoot in a pink bathtub and stunned the internetPhotoMarch 3, 12:11 PM • 50696 views
White House claims Spain agrees to strikes on Iran, Madrid denies it - Politico

Kyiv • UNN

 • 198 views

The White House spokesperson stated that Spain agreed to cooperate on strikes against Iran. The Spanish Foreign Minister categorically denied this, citing international law.

White House claims Spain agrees to strikes on Iran, Madrid denies it - Politico

The White House stated that Spain "agreed to cooperate" on issues of strikes against Iran. At the same time, the Spanish authorities deny this, reports UNN with reference to Politico.

Details

White House spokeswoman Caroline Leavitt stated that Spain "agreed to cooperate with the American military." At the same time, Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares rejected this claim.

I categorically deny this. Spain's position on the war in the Middle East, the attack on Iran, the use of our bases has not changed

- Albares said in an interview with the Spanish radio network Cadena Ser.

When asked about Leavitt's statement, Albares replied with disbelief:

She may be a White House spokeswoman, but I am the Spanish Foreign Minister

- he stated.

The minister also added that Madrid remains steadfast in its decision not to participate in a "military operation conducted in violation of international law."

There is an agreement, a bilateral agreement, and outside the framework of this bilateral agreement, Spanish sovereign bases will not be used. Any operation must be conducted within the framework of the United Nations

- he emphasized, referring to the 1953 agreement with the United States, which gives Madrid a say in the use of American troops stationed on its territory.

Recall

White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt stated that the presence of American troops in Iran is not part of the operation's plans.

Yevhen Ustimenko

