White House claims Spain agrees to strikes on Iran, Madrid denies it - Politico
Kyiv • UNN
The White House spokesperson stated that Spain agreed to cooperate on strikes against Iran. The Spanish Foreign Minister categorically denied this, citing international law.
The White House stated that Spain "agreed to cooperate" on issues of strikes against Iran. At the same time, the Spanish authorities deny this, reports UNN with reference to Politico.
Details
White House spokeswoman Caroline Leavitt stated that Spain "agreed to cooperate with the American military." At the same time, Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares rejected this claim.
I categorically deny this. Spain's position on the war in the Middle East, the attack on Iran, the use of our bases has not changed
When asked about Leavitt's statement, Albares replied with disbelief:
She may be a White House spokeswoman, but I am the Spanish Foreign Minister
The minister also added that Madrid remains steadfast in its decision not to participate in a "military operation conducted in violation of international law."
There is an agreement, a bilateral agreement, and outside the framework of this bilateral agreement, Spanish sovereign bases will not be used. Any operation must be conducted within the framework of the United Nations
Recall
White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt stated that the presence of American troops in Iran is not part of the operation's plans.