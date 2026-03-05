White House claims Spain agrees to strikes on Iran, Madrid denies it - Politico

The White House stated that Spain "agreed to cooperate" on issues of strikes against Iran. At the same time, the Spanish authorities deny this, reports UNN with reference to Politico.

White House spokeswoman Caroline Leavitt stated that Spain "agreed to cooperate with the American military." At the same time, Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares rejected this claim.

- Albares said in an interview with the Spanish radio network Cadena Ser.

I categorically deny this. Spain's position on the war in the Middle East, the attack on Iran, the use of our bases has not changed

When asked about Leavitt's statement, Albares replied with disbelief:

She may be a White House spokeswoman, but I am the Spanish Foreign Minister

The minister also added that Madrid remains steadfast in its decision not to participate in a "military operation conducted in violation of international law."

There is an agreement, a bilateral agreement, and outside the framework of this bilateral agreement, Spanish sovereign bases will not be used. Any operation must be conducted within the framework of the United Nations