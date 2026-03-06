$43.720.26
Ukraine received a request from the US for support in defending against "Shaheds" in the Middle East region - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
05:39 PM • 17766 views
Dollar soars - financier explains reasons and gives advice to Ukrainians
Exclusive
March 5, 12:41 PM • 42939 views
Sowing Campaign 2026 in Ukraine: How Fuel, Fertilizers, and Personnel Shape the New Cost of HarvestPhoto
March 5, 12:39 PM • 78617 views
Zelenskyy announced a new exchange - 200 Ukrainians returned home, including defenders of Mariupol
March 5, 12:11 PM • 46366 views
EU to push partners to cover €30 billion deficit for Ukraine - Bloomberg
Exclusive
March 5, 12:00 PM • 41888 views
No longer to strike with "Kalibrs" - SBU revealed details of damage to frigate "Admiral Essen"Photo
Exclusive
March 5, 11:33 AM • 67476 views
Renting from themselves? Scandalous Odrex clinic tries to distance itself from criminal case regarding land
Exclusive
March 5, 08:05 AM • 25779 views
From a colorful parrot to restrained power: how the style of Dorofeeva, MONATIK, and Tina Karol changed since the beginning of the war
March 4, 08:04 PM • 49357 views
Due to the situation around Iran, there are no necessary signals for a trilateral meeting - Zelenskyy
March 4, 07:36 PM • 80047 views
The Antimonopoly Committee has launched inspections of gas stations where fuel prices have sharply increased
Trump called military operation against Iran more important than rising fuel prices in the US

Kyiv • UNN

 • 32 views

Trump stated that rising gasoline prices in the US are not a critical issue compared to the necessity of military action against the Iranian regime. He emphasized that the priority is the success of the military campaign, and economic fluctuations are temporary.

Trump called military operation against Iran more important than rising fuel prices in the US

U.S. President Donald Trump stated that he does not consider the current rise in gasoline prices on the domestic market a critical problem compared to the necessity of conducting military operations against the Iranian regime. In an exclusive interview with Reuters, the White House chief emphasized that his administration's priority is the success of the military campaign, and economic fluctuations are temporary. This is reported by UNN.

Details

Trump expressed confidence that the fuel market will stabilize immediately after the active phase of the conflict ends. Despite voters' dissatisfaction with the high cost of living, the president called for focusing on strategic goals in the Persian Gulf, ignoring short-term financial risks for American households.

No oil tanker passed through the Strait of Hormuz today - Media05.03.26, 21:35 • 3538 views

Political analysts warn that such a strategy could negatively affect the Republican Party's ratings ahead of the November midterm congressional elections.

Seeking solutions to stabilize the energy market

While the president focuses on military actions, the White House apparatus is trying to find tools to curb prices. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed that Chief of Staff Susie Wiles and Energy Secretary Chris Wright held an urgent meeting with the heads of major U.S. oil companies. The parties discussed opportunities to increase domestic production and utilize strategic reserves to mitigate the consequences of disruptions in crude oil supplies from the Middle East.

Trump said he would "fully support" Kurds who started an uprising in Iran05.03.26, 20:47 • 4118 views

Stepan Haftko

EconomyNews of the World