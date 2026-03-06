Trump called military operation against Iran more important than rising fuel prices in the US

U.S. President Donald Trump stated that he does not consider the current rise in gasoline prices on the domestic market a critical problem compared to the necessity of conducting military operations against the Iranian regime. In an exclusive interview with Reuters, the White House chief emphasized that his administration's priority is the success of the military campaign, and economic fluctuations are temporary. This is reported by UNN.

Details

Trump expressed confidence that the fuel market will stabilize immediately after the active phase of the conflict ends. Despite voters' dissatisfaction with the high cost of living, the president called for focusing on strategic goals in the Persian Gulf, ignoring short-term financial risks for American households.

Political analysts warn that such a strategy could negatively affect the Republican Party's ratings ahead of the November midterm congressional elections.

Seeking solutions to stabilize the energy market

While the president focuses on military actions, the White House apparatus is trying to find tools to curb prices. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed that Chief of Staff Susie Wiles and Energy Secretary Chris Wright held an urgent meeting with the heads of major U.S. oil companies. The parties discussed opportunities to increase domestic production and utilize strategic reserves to mitigate the consequences of disruptions in crude oil supplies from the Middle East.

