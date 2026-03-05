Trump said he would "fully support" Kurds who started an uprising in Iran

US President Donald Trump said today in an interview that he would fully support a Kurdish uprising in Iran, UNN reports with reference to CNN.

"I think it's great that they want to do it, I would fully support it," the president told Reuters.

Kurdish forces from Iraq launched a ground offensive on Iran - Media

CNN reported that the CIA is working to arm Iranian Kurdish forces with the aim of inciting a popular uprising in Iran.

Since the beginning of the war, several Iranian-Kurdish groups have issued statements hinting at imminent actions and calling on the Iranian armed forces to desert.

Trump wants to be "involved in the appointment" of Iran's next leader, calling Khamenei's son "unacceptable"