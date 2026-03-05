$43.720.26
Ukraine received a request from the US for support in defending against "Shaheds" in the Middle East region - Zelenskyy
05:39 PM • 10084 views
Dollar soars - financier explains reasons and gives advice to Ukrainians
March 5, 12:41 PM • 31225 views
Sowing Campaign 2026 in Ukraine: How Fuel, Fertilizers, and Personnel Shape the New Cost of HarvestPhoto
March 5, 12:39 PM • 60690 views
Zelenskyy announced a new exchange - 200 Ukrainians returned home, including defenders of Mariupol
March 5, 12:11 PM • 40798 views
EU to push partners to cover €30 billion deficit for Ukraine - Bloomberg
March 5, 12:00 PM • 39205 views
No longer to strike with "Kalibrs" - SBU revealed details of damage to frigate "Admiral Essen"Photo
March 5, 11:33 AM • 62166 views
Renting from themselves? Scandalous Odrex clinic tries to distance itself from criminal case regarding land
March 5, 08:05 AM • 24709 views
From a colorful parrot to restrained power: how the style of Dorofeeva, MONATIK, and Tina Karol changed since the beginning of the war
March 4, 08:04 PM • 48082 views
Due to the situation around Iran, there are no necessary signals for a trilateral meeting - Zelenskyy
March 4, 07:36 PM • 78228 views
The Antimonopoly Committee has launched inspections of gas stations where fuel prices have sharply increased
Trump said he would "fully support" Kurds who started an uprising in Iran

Kyiv • UNN

 • 164 views

US President Donald Trump announced full support for a Kurdish uprising in Iran. The CIA is working to arm Iranian Kurdish forces to ignite a popular uprising.

Trump said he would "fully support" Kurds who started an uprising in Iran

US President Donald Trump said today in an interview that he would fully support a Kurdish uprising in Iran, UNN reports with reference to CNN.

"I think it's great that they want to do it, I would fully support it," the president told Reuters.

Kurdish forces from Iraq launched a ground offensive on Iran - Media04.03.26, 22:42 • 11404 views

CNN reported that the CIA is working to arm Iranian Kurdish forces with the aim of inciting a popular uprising in Iran.

Since the beginning of the war, several Iranian-Kurdish groups have issued statements hinting at imminent actions and calling on the Iranian armed forces to desert.

Trump wants to be "involved in the appointment" of Iran's next leader, calling Khamenei's son "unacceptable"05.03.26, 19:09 • 2886 views

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
Skirmishes
Reuters
Donald Trump
Iran