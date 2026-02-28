$43.210.00
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

US evacuated some personnel from air base in Qatar

Kyiv • UNN

 • 66 views

The US evacuated some personnel from the Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar. This happened amid Israel's attack on Iran, which was jointly planned with the US.

US evacuated some personnel from air base in Qatar
Photo: pixabay

The United States has evacuated some personnel from the US Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar. Reuters reported this, citing sources, according to UNN.

Details

According to the source, some personnel were evacuated from the US Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar. A request for confirmation or comments from the US Embassy in Doha has not yet been received.

Context

On Saturday, February 28, at least three explosions occurred in the center of the Iranian capital. It later became known that this was the result of an Israeli attack.

UNN also reported that the Israeli army struck Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon.

It later became known that the US and Israeli military operation against Iran had been jointly planned for several months.

In addition, it was reported that among the targets hit in Tehran were the presidential plaza and the intelligence headquarters.

Due to the US and Israeli attack, Iran closed its airspace. Only a few planes heading to Tbilisi, Almaty, and Dubai remained over the country.

Meanwhile, Israel is preparing for a multi-day conflict with Iran, while Tehran promises a devastating response.

Recall

US President Donald Trump confirmed US involvement in Israel's operation against Iran. He cited the need to ensure the safety of American citizens and the fact that Iran's terrorist regime should never possess nuclear weapons as the main reasons for the attack.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

