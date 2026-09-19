In Sumy, following a Russian strike, a 7-year-old boy was left without his parents and is in intensive care

In Sumy, a 7-year-old boy is in intensive care after a Russian glide bomb strike on a residential building; his parents were killed at the scene. A total of 10 people were injured in the attack, including three children, Sumy Regional Military Administration head Oleh Hryhorov said, UNN reports.

Details

The boy’s deceased parents were 52 and 45 years old. Both worked at the Sumy City Council. Five people injured in the strike remain in hospital.

It is painful to realize that an ordinary evening in their own home was cut short by a Russian strike. My sincere condolences to the families, loved ones and colleagues of those killed – Hryhorov wrote.

Buildings and vehicles damaged

The Russian strike shattered nearly 500 windows in three high-rise buildings and one educational institution. More than 30 vehicles were also damaged.

The consequences of the attack are still being dealt with at the scene. Rescuers, municipal services and volunteers are working, and a relief center has been set up for residents.

KAB strike on a high-rise building in Sumy: two city council officials were killed, the number of injured has risen to 8