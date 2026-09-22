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Attempts to expand the “gray zone” and armored vehicles for the autumn — the Defense Forces revealed the Russians’ tactics near Dobropillia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 494 views

Russia is trying to expand the “gray zone” in the Dobropillia area, but the Defense Forces are holding back the attacks. Ukrainian intelligence is preventing the enemy from deploying armored vehicles.

Attempts to expand the “gray zone” and armored vehicles for the autumn — the Defense Forces revealed the Russians’ tactics near Dobropillia

Despite the occupiers’ attempts to expand the "gray zone" in the Dobropillia sector of the front, it would not be entirely accurate to speak of any major gains by the enemy, as the Defense Forces are stopping and neutralizing the adversary to the maximum extent. Meanwhile, against the backdrop of the beginning of the autumn campaign, increased activity by enemy armored groups is expected, but it is extremely difficult for the occupiers to transfer equipment to the Dobropillia area amid the development of Ukrainian reconnaissance capabilities. This was reported by Ihor Yaremenko, chief of staff of the artillery reconnaissance division of a separate artillery brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine, during a national telethon on September 22, UNN reports.

Details

"We clearly see and understand (...) that the enemy is, in principle, periodically expanding the ‘gray zone,’ since there really are a great many assault operations taking place. But, for their part, the Defense Forces are stopping and neutralizing the enemy to the maximum extent, and great importance is attached to infiltration groups, which are constantly being detected and neutralized. Therefore, to say that the enemy has made any major gains does not quite correspond to reality. But because there is a constant and large number of assault operations, plus we should not forget that the enemy continues to employ a scorched-earth tactic. That is, constant artillery shelling, constant raids by large numbers of UAVs, and, most importantly, strikes with guided aerial bombs, which simply destroy and wipe off the face of the earth all infrastructure in any cities and settlements that the enemy can reach," Yaremenko said.

"The Defense Forces are actively fighting not only infiltration groups, but many plans for counteroffensive actions are also being developed. We clearly see that the Defense Forces are also achieving success in this regard. Therefore, we are holding the line," the serviceman emphasized.

At the same time, he noted that "the enemy is not going to end the hostilities. It constantly changes its plans and deadlines for capturing the entire Donetsk agglomeration, but (...) I believe these plans are unattainable. The enemy is losing an enormous number of personnel."

The serviceman also noted the beginning of the autumn campaign, with the appearance of dense fogs.

"We clearly understand that we have already entered the autumn campaign, (...) and it is precisely in this weather that the enemy is trying to transfer equipment. And I think that in the near future we will see activity specifically by armored groups, which the enemy barely used during the summer campaign. But I emphasize that during the summer campaign, the Defense Forces developed their reconnaissance capabilities very actively," Yaremenko said.

"Therefore, it is extremely difficult for the enemy to transfer equipment specifically to the Dobropillia area, since with the help of such means as optical reconnaissance systems and radar systems—and we should not forget the active work of UAVs—it is extremely difficult for the enemy to move its armored vehicles undetected and transfer them to any sector or area of the front. Plus, we should not forget that the so-called Middle Strike assets are actively operating—systems that constantly destroy both the enemy’s logistics routes and the depots where the enemy concentrates and stores its equipment to the greatest extent," Yaremenko noted.

"Therefore, the enemy is making attempts, but realistically, it has almost no positive movement," the serviceman emphasized.

Additional information

In its report for September 21, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine noted that the Pokrovsk sector remains the hottest area of the front, with enemy assaults also recorded in the Dobropillia area. 

On the Pokrovsk sector, Ukrainian troops repelled 33 enemy attacks over the past day, out of 248 across the front.

Defense Forces strike two Russian oil refineries — General Staff reveals consequences22.09.26, 11:27 • 1710 views

Julia Shramko

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