The United States imposed sanctions on Russia’s A7 payment system

Washington has imposed sanctions on the A7 system, which Russia used to make payments through international banks in 2024 and 2025. This is reported by the U.S. Department of the Treasury, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that as of January 2026, A7 claimed to process more than 2,000 transactions daily, with a total transaction volume exceeding 7.5 trillion rubles ($91.5 billion) — approximately 13% of Russia's foreign trade transactions in 2025.

The U.S. Department of the Treasury is dismantling the financial infrastructure that allows Iran and other adversaries to evade sanctions, move illicit funds, and undermine the integrity of the global financial system - said U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

Under the sanctions, all property and ownership interests in the A7 network, including transactions involving sub-agents acting on behalf of the A7 network, that are located in the United States or are in the possession or control of U.S. persons, will be blocked.

Reminder

Ukraine calls on the United States to impose sanctions on several Russian organizations that, according to Ukraine, are helping develop Moscow's "Rassvet" satellite network, a national alternative to SpaceX's Starlink.

A group of U.S. congressmen urged Trump not to ease sanctions against Russia and to invoke the "Graham Act"