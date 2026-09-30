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A group of U.S. congressmen urged Trump not to ease sanctions against Russia and to invoke the "Graham Act"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 408 views

A bipartisan group of congressmen urged Trump to abandon plans to ease sanctions against Russia. They insist on invoking the "Graham Act."

A group of U.S. congressmen urged Trump not to ease sanctions against Russia and to invoke the "Graham Act"

A bipartisan group of members of the U.S. House of Representatives called on U.S. President Donald Trump not to ease sanctions against Russia, but instead to invoke the "Graham Act," which provides for "hellish" restrictions on the Russian Federation. This is stated in a letter from four lawmakers from the Ukraine Caucus in the U.S. Congress, UNN reports.

Details

Lawmakers from both parties—Marcy Kaptur, Brian Fitzpatrick, Mike Quigley, and Joe Wilson—called on the administration not to ease sanctions against the Russian Federation over its invasion of Ukraine.

The congressmen thus responded to media reports that people close to Trump were proposing to seek the release of political prisoners by Russia in exchange for easing sanctions and restoring economic ties with Moscow.

The members of the House of Representatives condemned the idea, emphasizing that it would only embolden the Kremlin.

As Russia's full-scale invasion continues, its goal being the seizure of Ukraine and threats against our European allies, the United States must take all necessary measures to stop war criminal Vladimir Putin. Easing sanctions will embolden Russia and prolong the war

- the appeal states.

They also called on Trump to approve the sanctions measures provided for by the "Graham Act." Under the legislation, the U.S. president must announce sanctions against Russia by October 18.

We look forward to the administration's first round of new sanctions by October 18—the first deadline stipulated by the Lindsey O. Graham Sanctions Against Russia and Iran Act—and call on the administration to act swiftly to increase economic pressure on Russia. Peace in Europe can be achieved only through strength

- the congressmen emphasized.

Supplement

On September 22, U.S. President Donald Trump stated that he would impose the sanctions against Russia provided for by the Lindsey Graham Act "if necessary."

Trump agreed to ease sanctions against the Russian Federation in exchange for political prisoners - The Atlantic29.09.26, 17:39 • 5674 views

Olga Rozgon

PoliticsNews of the World
Sanctions
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