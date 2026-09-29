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Trump agreed to ease sanctions against the Russian Federation in exchange for political prisoners - The Atlantic

Kyiv • UNN

 • 610 views

Trump supported the idea of easing sanctions against Russia in exchange for the release of political prisoners. The initiative is at an early stage.

Trump agreed to ease sanctions against the Russian Federation in exchange for political prisoners - The Atlantic

U.S. President Donald Trump agreed with a proposal from his special envoy for Eastern Europe to ease U.S. sanctions against Russia in exchange for the release of political prisoners. The Atlantic reports, according to UNN.

Details

According to the publication’s author, journalist Simon Shuster, this initiative, which is still in its early stages and has not previously been reported, promises to advance several of Trump’s goals at once.

It would help reintegrate Russia into the global economy and expand Trump’s negotiations with the Kremlin beyond the intractable war in Ukraine, which his envoys have failed to end after more than a year of diplomacy. It would create a path for the United States to sign lucrative deals involving Russian oil, diesel fuel, rare-earth minerals, and other commodities. As a bonus, the humanitarian release of prisoners could bolster Trump’s case for his long-awaited Nobel Peace Prize

- the publication says.

Trump’s special envoy for Eastern Europe, John Coale, believes that "the more engagement there is between the United States and Russia, the more compromises—whether economic, prisoners, or anything else—step by step lead to peace."

Reminder

U.S. President Donald Trump again called on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to travel to Moscow for a meeting with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin—despite repeated refusals in the past—as the United States seeks to revive peace talks between Ukraine and Russia.

Yevhen Ustimenko

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