European banks are shedding Russian clients: accounts are increasingly being blocked

$44.8350.70
ukenru
10:00 AM • 20762 views
"It does not mean that there is no problem": Marchenko explained where the budget lacks funds following the EU statement
08:31 AM • 27105 views
Launch of the FP-7 returns Ukraine to the small group of countries that produce ballistic missiles - NYT
October 3, 04:16 AM • 39914 views
Russia attacked Kyiv’s Northern Bridge – Klitschko reported a hitVideo
October 3, 04:05 AM • 29916 views
Russia blocked the evacuation of civilians from occupied Oleshky and rejected Ukraine’s proposals – Lubinets
October 3, 03:15 AM • 30459 views
Historic interception – a Ukrainian Mirage shot down a Russian "Banderol" for the first time with cannon firePhoto
October 3, 02:17 AM • 27572 views
Orbán is suspected of personally ordering the detention of Ukrainian cash-in-transit guards – the case could reach a former prime minister for the first time
October 3, 01:38 AM • 20162 views
Up to 80 punctures and mobility after triggering a mine — how the Ukrainian military quad bike was further reinforcedPhoto
October 3, 12:56 AM • 16635 views
The US will not ban diesel fuel exports to Europe, Ursula von der Leyen claims
October 3, 12:18 AM • 14805 views
Russia is intimidating Europe with threats over Kaliningrad to sow panic and weaken support for Ukraine, Kubilius says
October 2, 11:38 PM • 14396 views
The International Space Station may receive the Nobel Peace Prize; Ukrainians are also among the nominees – AP
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+17°
3.1m/s
41%
756mm
Popular news
What is celebrated on October 3 in Ukraine and around the worldOctober 3, 03:55 AM • 17350 views
The General Staff updated the Russian losses over the past day and reported how much equipment was destroyedPhotoOctober 3, 04:27 AM • 21316 views
The Northern Bridge in Kyiv was closed after the Russian attack – how public transport is operatingVideoOctober 3, 04:38 AM • 41334 views
Explosions rang out in Russia’s Kaluga overnight; Russians report UAV strikesPhotoVideoOctober 3, 04:58 AM • 15591 views
Famous half-millennium-old Holei Sea Arch in Hawaii collapsed into the oceanVideoOctober 3, 06:25 AM • 28013 views
Publications
Ukraine is preparing to resume flights, but domestic airlines may not wait for itOctober 2, 10:40 AM • 65754 views
Top 10 Comedies for the Weekend: Films That Will Help You Relax and Have a LaughPhotoOctober 2, 08:07 AM • 75904 views
The court extended the preventive measures for Odrex doctors accused of medical negligenceOctober 2, 07:15 AM • 66219 views
International Coffee Day: the history of the holiday, the origin of the beverage, and the arrival of coffee in UkraineOctober 1, 02:54 PM • 89153 views
Education underground in 2026: how many shelters have been funded and safe schools built
Exclusive
October 1, 12:29 PM • 65319 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Vitali Klitschko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Scott Bessent
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Europe
Saudi Arabia
Israel
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Ronaldo sparked a new round of controversy surrounding the Portugal national team with an Instagram "like"Video10:47 AM • 10166 views
Famous half-millennium-old Holei Sea Arch in Hawaii collapsed into the oceanVideoOctober 3, 06:25 AM • 28091 views
Bruce Willis appeared in a rare photo with his daughter amid his battle with dementiaPhotoOctober 3, 01:06 AM • 32801 views
Ruby Rose recounted how she was accused of murdering a 4-year-old child at the age of 15October 3, 12:06 AM • 30147 views
Michael Douglas confessed to a secret affair with Kathleen Turner after 40 years of denialsPhotoOctober 2, 11:06 PM • 32617 views
Actual
Financial Times
The New York Times
Heating
Starlink
Social network

European banks are shedding Russian clients: accounts are increasingly being blocked

Kyiv • UNN

 • 452 views

European banks are increasingly blocking accounts and checking clients with Russian passports. Russia has been added to the list of countries with high money-laundering risks.

European banks are shedding Russian clients: accounts are increasingly being blocked

The first half of 2026 was the worst period for Russian citizens’ bank accounts abroad since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine. This was reported by UNN, citing the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine.

The blocking of accounts and enhanced checks of clients with Russian passports are increasingly becoming standard practice at financial institutions in Europe and other regions.

Details

The tightening of controls took place against the backdrop of new sanctions and regulatory restrictions. At the end of January, the European Commission included Russia on the list of high-risk countries in the area of money laundering. At the same time, new sanctions packages were approved. Following this, a number of major financial institutions and payment services, including Wise, Revolut, N26, Commerzbank, and BNP Paribas, reviewed their approaches to servicing clients who hold Russian citizenship or were born in the Russian Federation.

Additional controls are also being introduced in Monaco. The principality, which seeks to leave the FATF “gray list” — the international Financial Action Task Force — launched inspections of major banks and financial companies. Regulators are paying particular attention to clients with an unsubstantiated source of funds, possible criminal connections, and suspicious financial transactions. According to expert estimates, about one-third of problematic clients identified during such inspections may be Russian citizens.

The FATF’s decision on the further status of Monaco’s banking system is expected at the end of October 2026.

Context

Throughout 2026, the European Union is also carrying out a large-scale reform of its system for combating money laundering and terrorist financing — AML/CFT. In December, the European Anti-Money Laundering Authority (AMLA) is expected to begin large-scale data collection to assess the risks faced by financial institutions. Based on the information obtained, banks and other institutions that may subsequently come under the direct supervision of the European regulator will be identified.

Against this backdrop, financial institutions are trying to minimize the risks associated with opaque sources of capital and clients from high-risk jurisdictions. This, in particular, is leading to additional checks, restrictions, or the termination of cooperation with some Russian clients.

As a result, for wealthy Russians, storing assets in traditional foreign financial centers is becoming increasingly difficult and expensive. Tighter international banking controls are forcing them to regularly confirm the source of their funds, the structure of their assets, and the legality of the transactions carried out.

Previously reported

Earlier, UNN reported that Russia’s state-owned VTB bank had begun restricting depositors’ access to their money.

Oleksandra Vasylenko

EconomyNews of the World
Sanctions
Bank card
Monaco
European Commission
Security Service of Ukraine
European Union
Europe
Ukraine