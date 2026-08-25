Ukraine’s Defense Forces struck the Afipsky Oil Refinery in Russia’s Krasnodar Krai overnight. According to local authorities, the railway station and the oil refinery were damaged, and there were casualties, UNN reports.

"Ukraine’s Defense Forces struck the Afipsky Oil Refinery in Russia’s Krasnodar Krai. The Afipsky Oil Refinery has a designed capacity of 6.25 million tonnes of oil per year and specializes in processing crude oil and gas condensate, producing gasoline, diesel fuel, and other petroleum products," reported Fire Point, whose FP-1 long-range drones are usually used for such attacks.

The governor of the Russian region said that debris had damaged the railway station and caused casualties, and that "a fire also broke out on the premises of the oil refinery."

We remind you

Using FP-1 long-range drones, Ukraine’s Defense Forces struck the Novokuibyshevsk Oil Refinery and the first logistics hub of the Russian marketplace Ozon in Russia’s Samara Region overnight on August 22. Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense noted that after the strikes on Wildberries, it was Ozon’s turn.

Earlier, Ukraine’s Defense Forces put out of operation most of the major logistics centers of the Russian marketplace Wildberries. One of the latest targets was the company’s logistics hub in the Koledino industrial park. It was Wildberries’ largest warehouse by area—250,000 sq. m.

According to analysts, the direct losses of Wildberries alone, which lost about 20% of its warehouse capacity within several weeks, could exceed 100 billion rubles ($1.24 billion), and in the worst-case scenario—200 billion ($2.45 billion). In addition, due to the outflow of sellers, many of whom instantly lost their businesses and goods worth hundreds of billions of rubles, Wildberries’ turnover has already fallen by a quarter.

The Bell reports that Wildberries’ total need for funds could reach 1.3 trillion rubles ($16.36 billion). The company will have to increase its debt by at least that amount. The marketplace has requested assistance from the state, but it is not yet clear how much funding will be provided, as the federal budget deficit has already reached 5.7 trillion rubles—1.5 times the plan for the entire year.

Fire Point CEO and CTO Iryna Terekh stated that Ukraine is capable of exerting a real impact on the enemy, and that Russians understand only the language of force.