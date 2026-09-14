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The dollar has "frozen," while the euro has "started dancing": the NBU exchange rate for September 14

Kyiv • UNN

 • 150 views

The NBU set the dollar exchange rate at UAH 44.55 and the euro at UAH 51.64. The hryvnia strengthened against the euro by 12 kopecks.

The dollar has "frozen," while the euro has "started dancing": the NBU exchange rate for September 14

As of Monday, September 14, the National Bank of Ukraine set the official exchange rate at UAH 44.55 per US dollar. The official exchange rate on Sunday was also UAH 44.55 per US dollar. The official hryvnia-to-euro exchange rate will be 51.64. UNN reports this, citing NBU data.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is: UAH 44.5483 (0 kopecks) per US dollar. The NBU also set the official euro-to-hryvnia exchange rate at UAH 51.6386 (-12 kopecks) per euro. The official zloty exchange rate is UAH 11.9399 (-4 kopecks) per zloty.

According to data from specialized websites, as of 08:00 on Monday:

  • in banks, the dollar is trading at UAH 44.34–44.80, the euro at UAH 51.44–52.06, and the zloty at UAH 11.64–12.09;
    • on the interbank market, the rates are UAH 44.48–44.50 per dollar and UAH 51.65–51.67 per euro.

      Recall

      Inflation in Ukraine accelerated to 8.1% in August. The NBU named the reasons.

      The EU approved a €6.1 billion loan for Ukraine for weapons11.09.26, 13:38 • 12705 views

      Vadim Khlyudzinsky

      Finance
      Zloty
      National Bank of Ukraine
      Ukraine