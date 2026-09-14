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Russia attacked Ukraine with 108 unmanned aerial vehicles, 85 of which were destroyed or suppressed by air defense

Kyiv • UNN

 • 154 views

Overnight, Russia launched 108 drones of various types at Ukraine. Air defense destroyed or suppressed 85 drones; impacts were recorded at seven locations.

Russia attacked Ukraine with 108 unmanned aerial vehicles, 85 of which were destroyed or suppressed by air defense

During the night of September 14, Russian forces attacked Ukraine with 108 strike drones of various types. Air defense forces destroyed and suppressed 85 enemy drones. This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN writes.

Details

Starting in the evening of September 13, the occupiers used Shahed-type attack UAVs, including jet-powered ones, as well as Gerbera-type drones and Parody decoy drones.

The launches were carried out from the areas of Orel and Kursk in Russia, as well as from the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk region and Crimea — from the area of Hvardiiske.

The air attack was repelled by fighter aircraft, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, as well as mobile fire groups of Ukraine’s Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:00, air defense had destroyed or suppressed 85 enemy Shahed-, Gerbera- and other types of UAVs

— the statement said.

At the same time, hits by enemy air attack weapons were recorded at seven locations.

The Air Force emphasized that the attack is ongoing. Enemy drones remain in Ukraine’s airspace.

The enemy lost 1,700 people in the war in Ukraine over the past day - General Staff14.09.26, 07:44 • 2016 views

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