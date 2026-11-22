The last week of November 2026, according to astrological forecasts, may become a period of political tension, important international negotiations, and unexpected decisions. Astrologers are paying particular attention to the full moon on November 24, the opposition between the Sun and Uranus, and Mars's transition into Virgo. For Ukraine, according to the forecast, this period may be associated both with an escalation of security challenges and with new agreements on international support.

Professional astrologer Kseniia Bazylenko spoke about this in her astrological forecast for November 23–29, UNN reports.

Details

According to her, the key themes of the week will be the confrontation between old and new approaches, the struggle for political influence, international diplomacy, and the search for ways to overcome crisis situations.

Ukraine: difficult political decisions and opportunities for new agreements

As Bazylenko explained, from November 23 to 29, several planetary configurations, according to astrological interpretation, will activate important points in Ukraine's horoscope. In her view, this may symbolize a period of difficult state decisions, intensified international negotiations, and heightened security issues.

At the beginning of the week, Mars—the planet of struggle, military action, and confrontation—will be in Leo, in conjunction with Ukraine's natal Venus. This is particularly important because Venus is associated not only with international relations but also with the state's material and financial resources — the astrologer explained.

According to her forecast, this planetary alignment may indicate intensified negotiations on additional financial and military aid, arms deliveries, and new programs to support Ukraine. At the same time, Bazylenko suggests that tense astrological aspects may be accompanied by an escalation of the military confrontation, difficult situations involving territories and infrastructure. She draws particular attention to possible disagreements among international partners regarding the terms of aid and political agreements.

The astrologer attaches particular significance in her forecast to November 26, when Mars will enter Virgo and approach Ukraine's natal Sun. Against the backdrop of the opposition between the Sun and Uranus, she interprets this as a possible period of intensified political struggle, pressure on the country's leadership, and the need to make difficult decisions.

In addition, according to Bazylenko, the astrological picture also contains aspects favorable for diplomacy. In particular, Jupiter will be near Ukraine's natal Mercury. This cycle repeats approximately once every 12 years. The astrologer draws a parallel with the summer of 2015, when constitutional changes concerning decentralization and the settlement of the situation in Donbas were discussed in Ukraine, and the International Monetary Fund approved another tranche of financial assistance worth approximately $1.7 billion.

History does not necessarily repeat itself, but the themes of international agreements, financial support, legislation, and the future of the state may once again come to the fore — Bazylenko noted.

In her view, discussions on security guarantees, new formats of international cooperation, financing, and partners' commitments may intensify during the week.

I assume that negotiations on new formats of cooperation, security guarantees, financing, and international commitments may intensify this week. The positions of the partners may differ: some will insist on tougher conditions, while others may offer additional support — the astrologer predicts.

According to her interpretation, the week may combine political and security challenges with opportunities for diplomatic agreements.

Full moon on November 24: unexpected news and information shocks

One of the central astronomical events of the week will be the full moon, which will occur on Tuesday, November 24, 2026, at 16:53 Kyiv time. Lunar Calendar for Kyiv, Kyiv, Ukraine +1 According to Bazylenko's astrological interpretation, the full moon in Gemini near Uranus may symbolize rapid changes in the information space, unexpected statements, political exposés, and fluctuations in public sentiment.

This is one of the most striking configurations of the week, which may be accompanied by information shocks, unexpected statements, high-profile news, political revelations, and rapid changes in public sentiment - the expert noted.

According to her, special attention during this period should be paid to information security, the operation of technologies and means of communication. She also does not rule out technical failures and disruptions to the operation of important systems. Bazilenko also advises avoiding panic, not giving in to emotions, and carefully checking information before drawing conclusions.

Sun opposite Uranus: possible escalation of social and political confrontations

According to Bazilenko, another important astrological aspect of the week will be the opposition of the Sun and Uranus, which will reach exactitude on November 26.

In astrology, this configuration is interpreted as a confrontation between authority, the pursuit of freedom, and the need for change. The expert suggests that this period may be accompanied by growing protest sentiments, political disputes, and unexpected decisions by the leadership of various states. In her assessment, additional tension will be created by Mars’s transition into Virgo and the formation of a complex configuration involving the Sun, Uranus, and Mars. The astrologer considers international negotiations particularly challenging, as the parties may defend their own interests more forcefully.

At the same time, Bazilenko emphasizes that Uranus in astrology symbolizes not only upheaval, but also technological breakthroughs, scientific discoveries, and the rejection of outdated approaches.

Destruction or renewal? This very question will become the central theme of the week - she emphasized.

The end of the week is a time for practical decisions and constructive dialogue

In Bazilenko’s view, after Mars moves from Leo into Virgo, the need for concrete action, responsibility, and practical decisions will gradually intensify. Loud statements and clashes of ambition may give way to a desire to reach agreements, work through details, and seek realistic ways to resolve problems.

At the end of the week, the astrologer expects a more favorable backdrop for constructive dialogue, strategic planning, and defining long-term priorities. Sunday, November 29, according to her forecast, may become a day for rethinking previous events and preparing for new tasks.

Bazilenko singled out Friday, November 27, separately. According to her, the favorable interaction between Venus and Jupiter may create a more positive emotional atmosphere. She advises dedicating this day to rest, communicating with loved ones, romantic dates, self-care, or pleasant purchases.

Horoscope for all zodiac signs for November 23–29

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

The week may open up new prospects in education, travel, and international affairs. Unexpected news, interesting offers, and encounters capable of changing previous plans are possible. During the full moon, the astrologer advises avoiding heated arguments and hasty conclusions. Aries’ main advantage will be the ability to see new opportunities.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Finances, loans, shared funds, and the family budget will be at the center of attention. Unexpected expenses or the need to revise agreements cannot be ruled out. In relationships, it is worth avoiding conflicts related to trust. Toward the end of the week, there will be an opportunity to assess the situation more calmly and find a more advantageous solution.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

For representatives of this sign, the week may become one of the most important. The full moon in Gemini, according to the forecast, will symbolize personal changes, unexpected encounters, and new prospects. The emotional state may be unstable, so it is important not to let stubbornness destroy relationships. It is worth remaining open to new things, while avoiding radical decisions.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The week will require greater attention to well-being, work, and everyday responsibilities. Additional tasks and unexpected changes to the schedule are possible. Bazilenko recommends not taking on other people’s responsibilities, avoiding overwork, and finding time for adequate sleep and rest.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The first half of the week may bring an end to a tense period of emotions, ambitions, and disputes. The astrologer advises giving up the struggle for supremacy where it has no practical purpose. In the second half of the week, attention will shift to finances. At the same time, creative ideas, romantic encounters, and pleasant events are possible.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Family, housing, household matters, and personal plans will be at the center of attention. Unexpected changes related to work or family circumstances are possible. In the second half of the week, those born under this sign may feel a surge of energy. However, it is better not to rush into radical decisions.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Financial matters and purchases will require particular attention. Additional expenses or changes in plans cannot be ruled out. The full moon may bring important information, news from afar, or unexpected offers. The week will be favorable for studying, communication, and new acquaintances. The expert advises devoting Friday to enjoyable activities.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Financial matters will come to the forefront. Interesting income-related offers are possible, but so are unforeseen expenses. During the full moon, it is worth being more cautious with shared funds, debts, and major purchases. In relationships, it is important to avoid jealousy and excessive control. The end of the week may bring support from friends.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The week may become a period of personal changes and important decisions in relationships. There may be a desire to change one's lifestyle, appearance, or image. At the same time, the astrologer advises postponing radical transformations until the emotionally tense period has ended. It is especially important not to let categorical thinking spoil relationships with loved ones.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

A period of inner change, rethinking the past, and restoring emotional balance is beginning. There may be a desire to spend time alone or give up activities that are exhausting. The astrologer recommends not overburdening yourself with work. By the end of the week, it will become clearer how to proceed.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

The week may bring new acquaintances, unexpected invitations, news from friends, and changes to creative plans. The full moon will activate themes of romantic relationships, children, and personal happiness. Strong emotions are possible, but it is not worth provoking conflicts or demanding immediate decisions from loved ones.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Career, family, and housing issues will be at the center of attention. Changes in work plans, important conversations with management, or the need to deal with household matters are possible. During the full moon, it is worth maintaining a balance between professional responsibilities and personal life. At the end of the week, rest and communication with loved ones will be favorable.

The main advice for the week

Ksenia Bazylenko emphasizes that, according to her astrological forecast, the main risks of this period will be excessive categoricalness, stubbornness, and impulsive decisions. She recommends avoiding conflicts, controlling emotions, and paying closer attention to information, especially against the backdrop of a large number of news reports and political statements.

At the same time, according to her, the week may open up new prospects for studying, intellectual development, and finding unconventional solutions.

The future belongs not to those who defend their rightness the loudest, but to those who know how to think, change, and find new opportunities even in difficult times - the astrologer concluded.

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