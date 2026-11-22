Famous British chef Jamie Oliver shared an unexpected story about Hollywood actor Robert De Niro, who returned the pasta he had prepared to the restaurant kitchen about 30 years ago. The most interesting thing is that the chef recalled the incident directly in the actor’s presence. Malay Mail reports this, citing The Graham Norton Show, UNN writes.

Details

The curious encounter took place during an episode of the British television show The Graham Norton Show, which aired on November 20.

Oliver recalled the time when he was still a young chef working at the River Cafe restaurant in London. One day, Robert De Niro visited the establishment and ordered penne all’arrabbiata—an Italian dish with a spicy tomato sauce.

However, the actor was dissatisfied with his order.

Why De Niro returned the pasta

He sent it back! Perhaps it wasn’t spicy enough Oliver said.

The situation was made especially amusing by the fact that 30 years later, the chef retold the story in front of De Niro himself, who was also a guest on the program.

The episode featured actors Ben Stiller and Michelle Yeoh, as well as the British band Take That.

The story served as an unexpected reminder of the beginning of Oliver’s career, long before he achieved worldwide fame through television cooking shows and his own restaurants.

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