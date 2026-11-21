Almost every second German (49%) believes that the country should reduce or completely stop its financial, military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine. Of these, 25% support completely ending support for Kyiv, while 24% favor reducing it. This is according to the results of a YouGov Institute poll commissioned by the German publication Die Welt, reports UNN.

Details

At the same time, 39% of respondents support continuing to provide aid to Ukraine. Of these, 30% want to maintain it at its current level, while 9% want to increase the amount of support. Another 11% of those surveyed had not yet decided their position.

According to the German government, since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion, Berlin has provided Ukraine with more than €45.7 billion in non-military aid and €57.8 billion in military support. Germany has also promised to continue financing Kyiv in the coming years.

Meanwhile, Chancellor Friedrich Merz continues to work toward reaching agreements to end the war. After meeting with leading European leaders as part of the Coalition of the Willing, he assured them that Germany would support Ukraine for as long as necessary.

"Industrial Ramstein" — where Germany's first €30 million will be directed

In addition, Merz recently stated that he was ready to hold talks with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. Almost half of German citizens support such an initiative: 49% of those surveyed believe that the meeting should take place as soon as possible, even if Moscow does not agree to concessions beforehand.

At the same time, 23% of respondents believe that negotiations are possible only after certain concessions from Russia. Another 9% oppose any dialogue between Merz and Putin at this stage, while 18% were undecided.

The poll was conducted through online interviews from November 13 to 16. It included 2,329 German citizens aged 18 and over.

According to the results of an October poll by the Forschungsgruppe Wahlen research group, 30% of Germans supported increasing military aid to Ukraine from European countries, while 32% favored reducing it.

Germany to allocate another €200 million to Ukraine for the winter – what the aid will be used for