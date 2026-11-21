The U.S. Department of Defense has published its eighth collection of declassified materials on unidentified anomalous phenomena. The documents include eyewitness accounts, drawings, and video recordings, including descriptions of unusual objects observed as far back as the 1950s. Bild reports this, UNN writes.

Details

One of the best-known incidents occurred in November 1957 near the town of Levelland, Texas. Several people independently reported seeing bright oval or round objects in the sky. At the same time, some witnesses’ cars stopped working: their engines stalled, and their ignition systems, headlights, and radios malfunctioned.

The U.S. Air Force studied six such reports in detail. After the story gained widespread attention, hundreds of new accounts of similar sightings were received over the following several days. Ultimately, the military considered a rare atmospheric phenomenon—possibly ball lightning—the most likely explanation. No evidence of extraterrestrial craft was found.

The new materials also describe an encounter between an American military pilot and an unidentified object in the vicinity of Japan. According to him, the craft was shaped like a hemisphere. The pilot approached it to within approximately nine kilometers, after which the object allegedly accelerated sharply—in the report, its speed was estimated at 3,333 km/h. However, ground-based radars did not detect the target, and the second pilot did not confirm its existence.

CIA documents from the early 1950s state that, by that time, approximately 1,500 reports of UFO sightings had been registered in the United States. About 20% of them remained unexplained. Intelligence officials also examined whether public interest in UFOs could be used in psychological operations and whether the flow of reports was overloading U.S. communications systems.

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