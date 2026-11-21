Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andrii Sybiha commented on the statement by Russian Foreign Minister sergey lavrov regarding “ancestral Russian lands,” noting that borders are determined not by historical delusions, but by international law and the UN Charter. Sybiha wrote this on the social network “X,” UNN reports.

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Residents of Kuban, Starodubshchyna, and Northern and Eastern Slobozhanshchyna—in what are now the Krasnodar Krai and the Belgorod, Bryansk, Voronezh, Kursk, and Rostov regions—spoke Ukrainian for centuries and considered themselves Ukrainians. So perhaps we should also demand the return of these ancestral Ukrainian lands? And at the same time, the Yellow, Grey, and Green Wedges—Ukrainian-populated lands in the Volga region, southern Siberia, and the Far East? - Sybiha wrote.

The minister emphasized that this is precisely why internationally recognized borders exist in the world.

They are determined not by historical delusions, but by international law and the UN Charter—concepts that the Russian foreign minister should know well but openly despises - Sybiha added.

The day before, Russian Foreign Minister sergey lavrov called southeastern Ukraine and most of central Ukraine, including Kyiv, “historic Russian lands.”

Southeastern Ukraine, of course, and most of central Ukraine, including Kyiv, are undoubtedly ancestral Russian lands. The people who live there were baptized in the same font as us, from which we all originate - lavrov stated.

We remind you

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andrii Sybiha responded to Russia’s proposals to create a new security architecture in Europe. He stated that Moscow had not achieved the goals of its invasion of Ukraine and therefore could not claim a revision of the European security order.