U.S. First Lady Melania Trump expressed hope that Ukraine and Russia will be able to agree on a new ceasefire by Christmas. According to her, negotiations between the sides are already underway, and an agreement can be reached fairly quickly if there is political will. Daily Mail reports this, citing Fox News, writes UNN.

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During the special Christmas broadcast All-American Christmas Tree Lighting, Melania was asked what she wanted most for the holidays.

Of course, peace throughout the world. But above all, I would really like a new ceasefire – the first lady replied.

She suggested that an agreement could be reached before Christmas if Ukraine and Russia agree to the relevant conditions.

What is known about a possible truce

Earlier, Melania Trump helped organize a short-term ceasefire in the occupied city of Oleshky in the Kherson region. It ended in early November.

The first lady's statement came the day after Donald Trump's meeting with Putin in China, which did not produce any concrete agreements on ending the war.

The U.S. president himself previously admitted that resolving the war in Ukraine had turned out to be more difficult than he expected because of what he called the "enormous hatred" between Putin and Zelenskyy.

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