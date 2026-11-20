On November 20, the anniversary of the adoption of the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child, Ukraine, along with the rest of the world, celebrates World Children's Day. From birth until the age of 18, children are guaranteed certain types of medical care. The Ministry of Health reminded people what guarantees children have, what they can consult a pediatrician or family doctor about, and how to obtain medicines prescribed for a child under the Affordable Medicines program, UNN reports.

In 2026, the Government approved measures to implement the European Child Guarantee in Ukraine through 2030. One of the tasks is to ensure that children at risk of poverty or social exclusion have access to medical care, education, healthy nutrition, and adequate housing conditions.

Supporting future parenthood

Since 2024, the Medical Guarantees Program has covered infertility treatment using assisted reproductive technologies. Treatment for medical reasons can be received at a state, municipal, or private clinic that has a corresponding contract with the National Health Service of Ukraine (NHSU). It is advisable to start with a consultation with an obstetrician-gynecologist. No referral is required to make an appointment.

In 2026, medical facilities had already provided 11,449 free infertility treatment services — 3,509 more than during the same period last year.

Medical care during and after childbirth

At a maternity facility that has a corresponding contract with the NHSU, a woman can receive free care during childbirth and after the birth of her child. The program covers management of labor, pain relief, cesarean section for medical reasons, as well as postpartum care for the mother and newborn.

In 2026, nearly 118,000 women in Ukraine received free medical care during childbirth under the Medical Guarantees Program.

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Care for premature babies or newborns with illnesses

If a child is born prematurely or requires complex treatment in the first weeks of life, the state covers specialized neonatal care. Depending on the infant's condition, this may include intensive care, respiratory support, necessary examinations, and medicines.

Since the beginning of 2026, more than 24,000 infants have received free neonatal care under the Medical Guarantees Program.

As UNN previously reported, caring for premature babies is difficult and usually prolonged. Immediately after birth, children are given special medicines; afterward, they spend a long time in intensive care. As reported by the capital's Perinatal Center, treatment for a child born at 22–25 weeks' gestation lasts 4–5 months, of which 3 months are very intensive.

Expanded neonatal screening

During the first days after birth, a child can receive free screening for 21 rare diseases. To do this, several drops of blood are taken from the infant's heel. Screening helps detect signs of a disease before symptoms appear. If the result requires clarification, medical professionals contact the family for further examination of the child.

Rehabilitation for children

Children born prematurely or with illnesses are eligible for a separate package of free rehabilitation during the first three years of life. A team of specialists assesses the child's development, determines rehabilitation goals together with the parents, and shows them how to support the child at home. Older children who need recovery after injuries, surgeries, or illnesses can also receive free rehabilitation care — on an outpatient basis or in an inpatient facility.

Since the beginning of 2026, medical professionals have provided rehabilitation care to more than 18,000 children under the age of three who were born prematurely or with illnesses, within the separate package. More than 19,000 children up to and including the age of 17 have already undergone inpatient rehabilitation this year, while slightly more than 34,000 have received outpatient rehabilitation.

In the capital, this service is provided, among others, by the Perinatal Center. Long-term follow-up care is also available here.

Follow-up care (also known as follow-up) – ensures timely and regular monitoring of the health and development of children at risk. It involves the early detection of abnormalities in physical, motor, cognitive, speech and adaptive development, preventing possible illnesses, and arranging timely referrals for children to receive specialized medical or rehabilitation care.

The Early Birds Association of Parents of Premature Babies notes that 46% of parents have never heard of follow-up care for premature babies. At the same time, follow-up care programs help minimize motor and cognitive disorders in premature children.

At the capital’s Perinatal Center, follow-up care services are provided at both branches of the facility. Babies born at the center who require additional monitoring immediately receive consultations with specialists. If a child was born at another maternity hospital but requires such monitoring, the parents can obtain a referral from a pediatrician.

Pediatrician and family doctor support

You can contact the pediatrician or family doctor with whom a declaration has been signed for the child if the child becomes ill, as well as for a preventive examination or vaccination. The doctor monitors the child’s growth and development, diagnoses and treats common illnesses, and, if necessary, orders examinations or refers the child to a specialist.

Mental health support

If a child has been troubled by anxiety for a long time, sleeps poorly, or parents notice changes in the child’s behavior, they can contact a pediatrician or family doctor. The doctor will assess the child’s condition, provide initial support and, if necessary, refer the child to a specialist. Children can receive specialized care, in particular, at mental health centers. Depending on their needs, it is provided on an outpatient basis, in a day hospital, or at the child’s location with the participation of a mobile team.

Free vaccinations for children

As of January 1, 2026, Ukraine has an updated National Immunization Schedule in place. It provides for free vaccination against 11 infections. In particular, girls aged 12–13 can receive one free dose of the human papillomavirus vaccine. This vaccination helps prevent cervical cancer in the future.

The schedule for other vaccinations has also changed. The second dose of the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine is now administered at the age of four. An inactivated vaccine is used for all polio vaccinations. You can find out which vaccinations the child has already received and when it is time for the next ones from a pediatrician or family doctor.

"Affordable Medicines" for children

In 2026, the list of "Affordable Medicines" for treating infectious diseases in children was expanded. As of March 31, it includes medicines containing amoxicillin, metronidazole, ofloxacin and ciprofloxacin. Amoxicillin and ofloxacin were included in the program for the first time. Depending on the medicine, the state reimburses its cost in full or in part.

Under the program, children can also receive medicines for treating other diseases, including bronchial asthma, epilepsy and diabetes mellitus. The doctor selects the medicine taking into account the diagnosis, the child’s age and the indications for use.