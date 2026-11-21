The Russian authorities still cannot name a timeframe for restoring the Crimean Bridge, which suffered extensive damage after Ukrainian strikes on November 17. The damage to the road and railway sections proved so serious that the final repair schedule will be determined only after engineering solutions have been prepared. The Moscow Times reports, UNN writes.

Details

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin acknowledged that the strike damaged the main beam of the arch span and the arch itself. Part of the structure collapsed into the Kerch Strait.

According to the Russian official, specialists are considering two options for restoring the bridge. At the same time, he did not name any specific timeframe, although he had previously promised to reopen individual elements of the road section within 1–2 months.

How long could restoring the bridge take

Andreas Kappos, a professor at Khalifa University in Abu Dhabi, assumes that restoring road traffic could take about two years.

The most difficult task will be rebuilding the 227-meter steel arch, whose manufacture and installation once took about 1.5 years.

How Ukraine destroyed the Crimean Bridge – the story of a large-scale special operation, seven stages of preparation, and details revealed by the SBU

According to the publication, Ukrainian forces attacked the bridge three times between November 16 and 19. The greatest damage was caused by the strike on the night of November 17, when the arch and about 270 meters of the road deck collapsed.

After the attack, Putin threatened Ukraine with retaliatory strikes that, he said, would be much more painful.

Moscow promises months, experts say years: when will the Crimean Bridge be restored