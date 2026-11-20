The number of people injured in Kryvyi Rih as a result of the Russian attack has risen to 20, including three children. This was reported by Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, UNN reports.

The number of people wounded in the enemy attack on Kryvyi Rih has risen to 20. Three children are among those injured. A 7-year-old boy is in serious condition in hospital. Doctors are fighting for his life - Hanzha reported.

In addition,

Oleksandr Vilkul, head of the Kryvyi Rih Defense Council, reported details of the attack and said that a parking lot of a popular restaurant had been hit.

A cynical strike by the Russian occupiers with two ballistic missiles. At the parking lot of a popular restaurant in the city center. There are currently 20 people wounded, including three children; one 7-year-old boy is in extremely serious condition. They are all already in hospitals and are receiving all necessary assistance - Vilkul reported.

According to him, many residential buildings and business facilities in the surrounding area have been damaged.

There will be a reduction in water pressure in the Saksahanskyi, Metalurhiinyi, and Central City districts. Gas supplies will be restricted. During the emergency rescue operation, the enemy cynically launched two more strikes with rocket-propelled Shaheds. We are increasing the number of medical and emergency crews - Vilkul added.

The head of the Kryvyi Rih Defense Council added that more Shaheds were still heading toward the city.

The enemy struck the center of Kryvyi Rih with a ballistic missile: at least 8 people were injured