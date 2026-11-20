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The Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih, injuring at least eight people. This was reported by Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, UNN reports.

At least eight people were injured in the enemy strike on Kryvyi Rih. A restaurant, garages, and cars were damaged in the city - Hanzha reported.

According to him, all services are working at the scene.

We would add

Mykola Lukashuk, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Council, reported that "the Russians struck the city center with a ballistic missile, near residential buildings and a restaurant; there are wounded, and the consequences are being clarified."

Friday evening, a crowded place. The Russian army are scoundrels, inhuman, terrorists. There are no other words - Lukashuk summed up.

Zelenskyy: Russia's attack was one of the most massive strikes, employing particularly vile tactics