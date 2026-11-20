The enemy struck the center of Kryvyi Rih with a ballistic missile: at least 8 people were injured
Kyiv • UNN
The Russian army struck the center of Kryvyi Rih with a ballistic missile. A restaurant, garages and cars were damaged; emergency services are working at the scene.
The Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih, injuring at least eight people. This was reported by Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, UNN reports.
At least eight people were injured in the enemy strike on Kryvyi Rih. A restaurant, garages, and cars were damaged in the city
According to him, all services are working at the scene.
We would add
Mykola Lukashuk, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Council, reported that "the Russians struck the city center with a ballistic missile, near residential buildings and a restaurant; there are wounded, and the consequences are being clarified."
Friday evening, a crowded place. The Russian army are scoundrels, inhuman, terrorists. There are no other words
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