The Russian attack on Ukraine on the night of November 20 was one of the most massive strikes, and its tactics this time were particularly vile. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this while reacting to Russia's combined attack using 27 ballistic missiles, as well as missiles with cluster warheads, UNN reports.

The Russians also used missiles with cluster warheads. One of the most massive strikes. The tactics of the strike were particularly vile this time—several groups of missiles with pauses of 20–30 minutes between them, making it more difficult to extinguish fires, clear rubble, and carry out restoration work. There were people killed practically by the time specialists were inspecting the first damage to facilities and the Russians were launching follow-up strikes - Zelenskyy said on social media following a conference call with the military and government officials.

"As of this morning, since last night Russia has launched more than 400 attack drones and over 110 missiles, including 27 ballistic missiles. The Russians spread this strike across many cities and regions of Ukraine," Zelenskyy said.

What Russia attacked

"Absolutely all the targets were ordinary civilian infrastructure—things that literally sustain people's lives. Energy facilities, logistics—bridges across the Dnipro, and railway facilities. There were strikes, in particular, on substations and power lines on which nuclear power plants and Ukraine's energy connections with its neighbors in the European Union depend. Ordinary residential buildings were also damaged. Unfortunately, there are fatalities… At this time, it is known that the strike killed 8 people. My condolences to all the relatives and loved ones. Nearly 30 people were injured," Zelenskyy said.

How many missiles were shot down

"A total of 79 cruise missiles were shot down, and our soldiers performed very professionally against the cruise missiles today. Ukrainian combat aviation performed very well—our F-16s, "Mirages," and MiGs. Unfortunately, it is significantly more difficult with ballistic missiles, and this now depends not on our forces but on the supply of missiles by our partners," Zelenskyy said.

What is happening with the energy sector

"The restoration of the energy sector and infrastructure is already underway throughout Ukraine wherever the security situation permits. The Minister of Energy and government officials reported on all the details of the damage and the forces needed for restoration," the President noted.

According to him, there were also separate briefings on the situation in Odesa and the region, in Kyiv and the region, in Sumy, Kharkiv and the region, in the Dnipro region, and in the western regions of Ukraine. "Restoration deadlines have been set," he said.

Defense Forces strike Russian ballistic missile launchers

"It is also worth separately noting our soldiers who are trying, with the means available to us, to destroy Russian ballistic missile launchers. This night we struck three launchers. One was destroyed; we are clarifying the consequences of the strikes on the other two," the Head of State said.

Call to partners

"A clear response from the world to all this is also needed. It is important that there be not only statements from partners supporting Ukraine and Ukrainians, but also the implementation of concrete agreements on air defense. Putin launched this strike very demonstratively—after weak meetings in China and the actual failure of his attempt to somehow "redraw" the world. And against the backdrop of the fact that Russia's positions at the front are the weakest they have been all year. Russia is trying to compensate for its military and diplomatic incapacity with precisely this kind of terror, precisely these attacks on people's lives," Zelenskyy stressed.

I instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine to contact each of the partners who have already begun preparing air defense packages today. Supplies must be accelerated. We separately discussed with the Minister of Defense of Ukraine communication with partners in the United States regarding the supply of PAC-2 and PAC-3 missiles. We are counting heavily on the Pentagon releasing the supplies we are expecting. Glory to Ukraine! - the President emphasized.

Poland reported that two Russian missiles and a drone had fallen on its territory