Photo: Paweł Supernak/PAP

Polish Defense Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz said that two Russian missiles and a drone fell on Polish soil on Friday, November 20, when the Russian Federation launched a massive attack on neighboring Ukraine. UNN reports this, citing Bloomberg and the Polish PAP.

Details

Poland’s Minister of National Defense said that "there are three locations where objects fell; in Nowy Lipowiec, it can already be said that it was an Kh-101 missile; at the second location, they are also saying that it was a missile; and at the third, it was most likely a jet-powered drone."

During a press conference in Warsaw, Kosiniak-Kamysz called the incursion another Russian provocation.

"This attack by the Russian Federation on the territory of Ukraine, which affected Poland, was one of the largest since the beginning of the full-scale war in Ukraine," Kosiniak-Kamysz said.

As Poland’s Minister of the Interior and Administration, Marcin Kierwiński, reported, "due to the violation of Polish airspace, the services are conducting operations at three locations: Rudnik nad Sanem, Mołodycz, and Nowy Lipowiec (Lublin Voivodeship)."

According to RMF24, debris was found at three locations; before that, an alert had been activated in eastern Poland, and explosions and flashes were detected against the backdrop of the Russian attack.

"Three localities were placed under the protection of the relevant services, including those subordinate to the Ministry of National Defense, the police, the fire service, the Military Police, and special services, in particular military counterintelligence: Mołodycz, Jarosław County; Rudnik nad Sanem; and Nowy Lipowiec, Biłgoraj County. In the latter case, the most that can be said, and the clearest evidence, is that it was an Kh-101 missile that violated Polish airspace and is located at this site," the Polish defense minister said.

"In the second case, it could also have been a missile, and in the third, probably a jet-powered drone," Kosiniak-Kamysz said, as quoted by Rzeczpospolita.

According to him, "throughout the night, our aircraft and allied aircraft were operating — Polish F-16s and Swedish Gripens. A Dutch Air Force tanker aircraft was at the disposal of our pilots. Our reconnaissance system, a Saab early-warning aircraft, was also activated and operated in the Subcarpathian and Lublin voivodeships."

"The Patriot systems deployed around Rzeszów-Jasionka Airport and near Świdnik in the Lublin Voivodeship were activated. The Poprad and Pilica+ ground systems were activated. Helicopters, which continue to operate in the air, as well as three Territorial Defense Forces brigades, are also taking part in the operation. We are dealing with another provocation by the Russian Federation. In my view, the date is not accidental. Today, exercises of the 'Coalition of the Willing' are taking place in Nowa Dęba near these locations, with more than a dozen countries participating," Kosiniak-Kamysz said.

Meanwhile, as reported by the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces, "the Polish Armed Forces have completed operations to ensure the security of Polish airspace during the latest wave of Russian Federation airstrikes against targets in Ukraine. The designated forces and assets of the Polish air defense system have returned to standard operational activities. We are pleased to inform you that no further violations of Polish airspace have been observed. The Polish Armed Forces are constantly monitoring the situation in Ukraine and remain on constant standby to ensure the security of Polish airspace."

Speaking about the violation of Polish airspace, Kosiniak-Kamysz said: "The very important information, always the most important, is that as a result of the actions of the Russian Federation in Ukraine, which affected Polish territory, no one was injured on Polish territory. We also have no reports of damage to critical infrastructure."

At the same time, he announced that he would ask the NATO Secretary General to allocate additional forces and assets to support Operation Eastern Sentry. This NATO military operation, launched on September 12, 2025, is aimed at strengthening the security of the Alliance’s eastern flank, in particular protecting its airspace from Russian drones, aircraft, and other threats.

Fragments were found in several locations in Poland following Russia's attack on Ukraine