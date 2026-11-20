Photo: Paweł Supernak/PAP

On Friday, November 20, Poland’s airspace was violated during Russia’s attack on Ukraine. The authorities are analyzing reports of objects falling in three locations in the Lublin and Podkarpackie voivodeships. One of them is near the village of Mołodycz in Jarosław County in southeastern Poland. UNN reports this, citing RMF24.

Details

Polish police are investigating reports of burnt and torn metal objects lying in the ground near a crater several dozen meters wide near the village of Mołodycz in Jarosław County, Podkarpackie Voivodeship, as an RMF FM reporter learned.

A witness claims to have found debris in a field three kilometers from buildings. The authorities responded to the incident.

The area around Mołodycz is another location where one of the objects may have fallen. Earlier, debris was found in the village of Nowy Lipowiec in Biłgoraj County, Lublin Voivodeship, in eastern Poland, the outlet reports.

Emergency services found debris from a flying object that fell to the ground in Biłgoraj County, Lublin Voivodeship, near the towns of Nowy Lipowiec and Chmielek. Lieutenant Colonel Jacek Goryszewski, spokesperson for the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces, told RMF FM that other incidents are also being investigated.

The services are also searching for another flying object believed to have fallen and exploded near the village of Rudnik nad Sanem in the Podkarpackie Voivodeship.

According to eyewitnesses, an explosion was heard in Lubaczów County, Podkarpackie Voivodeship; a glow was visible in the sky, and buildings were shaking.

Impact on transport

The threat of an airstrike in eastern Poland also led to the first evacuation of the control tower at Rzeszów–Jasionka Airport on Friday morning, as announced by Polish Infrastructure Minister Dariusz Klimczak.

Rail traffic was also suspended throughout the Podkarpackie Voivodeship until 7:33 a.m. local time on Friday due to the violation of Polish airspace, Infrastructure Minister Dariusz Klimczak said. The situation returned to normal, with trains initially resuming service on one line.

Authorities’ response

"Due to the violation of Polish airspace, I convened a meeting attended by ministers, representatives of the Polish Armed Forces, and the heads of the services," Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk wrote on X.

"The President of the Republic of Poland, Karol Nawrocki, is being constantly informed about the violation of Polish airspace," Bartosz Grodecki, head of the National Security Bureau, also stated in a post on the X platform.

Unidentified object fell in eastern Poland during Russia's attack on Ukraine - Tusk responded