An unidentified object amid the Russian attack on Ukraine may have fallen near Chmelek in the Lublin Voivodeship in eastern Poland. Military services are working at the scene, checking the reports. UNN reports this, citing RMF24.

Details

On the morning of November 20, the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces announced that an unidentified object may have fallen near Chmelek in Biłgoraj County (Lublin Voivodeship). "An investigation is ongoing," the official statement said.

Relevant services have been dispatched to the scene to establish whether the object actually fell and what it might be.

The authorities are calling on local residents to remain calm and avoid the area where the operation is being conducted.

According to reports, eyewitnesses reported possible incidents and mysterious objects this morning. One report came from a resident who lives near Chmelek: "I heard an explosion because I live 7 km from the scene. An alert has been announced everywhere, and so far the schools have not canceled classes, but a drone fell."

Polish military investigating two incidents

"We are investigating two cases of possible violations of our airspace and are working to verify (...). Last night we observed a massive attack by the Russian Federation on the territory of Ukraine. Our aircraft and allied aircraft operated in our airspace. Our systems were on alert throughout the night. We are now investigating a possible violation of our airspace," said Lieutenant Colonel Jacek Goryszewski, spokesperson for the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces.

Poland is investigating a possible violation of its airspace during Russia's attack

Tusk's reaction

Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced that there is currently no threat to Poland.

"I received a report from Ministers (heads of the Ministry of National Defence and the Ministry of the Interior and Administration) Kosiniak-Kamysz and Kierwiński regarding the security situation in Biłgoraj County due to the violation of Polish airspace. There is currently no aerial threat. The relevant services are on site," Tusk wrote on X.