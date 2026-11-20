Photo: Fotorzepa/Jakub Czermiński

Poland is investigating a possible violation of its airspace on November 20 during russia’s massive combined attack on Ukraine with missiles and drones, which also affected the western regions. UNN reports this, citing data from the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces.

Due to suspicions that Poland’s airspace had been violated by an unidentified flying object, information about the air threat was transmitted to the Government Security Centre. Verification is ongoing to confirm the radar system records and, if necessary, take measures to counter the potential threat - the command reported.

Citizens were urged to follow announcements and instructions from the relevant authorities.

"Further information will be released after it has been fully verified and all details confirmed," the statement said.

We remind you

In Lublin, Poland, an air raid alert was announced and sirens were sounded on the morning of November 20 amid Russia’s massive missile attack on Ukraine. Earlier, Ukrainian monitoring channels reported that a Russian missile had possibly crossed the Ukrainian-Polish border.