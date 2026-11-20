These days, Ashton Kutcher is probably better known for his savvy investments in technology companies than for his acting career, and that reputation will only grow stronger following the artificial intelligence giant Anthropic’s blockbuster IPO this week, The Hollywood Reporter reports, writes UNN.

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The venture capital firm Sound Ventures, which Kutcher founded with music talent manager Guy Oseary in 2015, was one of Anthropic’s early investors and currently owns a 0.5% stake in the company, according to Bloomberg. Since beginning its investment in Anthropic in 2023, Sound Ventures has invested $435 million in the company, and on Thursday its investment increased by more than 1,500% when Anthropic debuted on the stock market with a market capitalization of more than $1.5 trillion.

Anthropic raised a record $81.3 billion through an IPO, valuing the AI giant at $1.5 trillion

According to Bloomberg, Sound Ventures’ 0.5% stake in Anthropic is now valued at approximately $7 billion, although it is not yet clear how much each of the founders will earn from the IPO, as the firm has partners and manages outside capital.

"Suffice it to say that Kutcher will soon join the ultra-wealthy, if he has not already reached billionaire status, as some unconfirmed reports suggest that his net worth exceeded $500 million before Anthropic went public," the publication says.

At first glance, the outlet notes, "it may seem strange that the star of the nostalgic sitcom "That ’70s Show," the classic comedy film "Dude, Where’s My Car?," and such artistically questionable films as "Spread," "My Boss’s Daughter," and "Just Married" achieved such enormous financial success, but a closer examination of Kutcher’s long investment history shows that his latest success with Anthropic is merely the latest in a long line of smart moves."

Through Sound Ventures, Kutcher held stakes in such technology unicorns as Spotify, Uber, Bitcoin, and Airbnb, and was also an investor in Hugging Face before its acquisition by Nvidia for $11.2 billion.

At the beginning of this year, Kutcher left Sound Ventures to establish his own venture capital firm, although he remains its senior adviser. Several months ago, he launched Decimal Capital, a new venture capital firm specializing in technology. Decimal was co-founded with Morgan Beller, a former partner at Andreessen Horowitz and also the person who previously led Meta’s Libra cryptocurrency project.

Despite his investment achievements, Kutcher continues to act and most recently played a leading role in the high-profile FX series "The Beauty," produced by Ryan Murphy, which premiered in January.

Anthropic founders received nearly $2 billion during a record IPO