AI giant Anthropic raised $81.3 billion in the largest stock-market debut (IPO) in history after increasing the size of its share offering, valuing the maker of the Claude chatbot at $1.5 trillion. The deal dispels concerns about AI trading and the prospects for technology companies to raise funds. Reuters reports, UNN writes.

Details

Anthropic, the first major developer of advanced AI models to go public, set the price of its shares at $83 each on Wednesday, November 18, above the initial range of $70 to $78, signaling strong investor demand for the stock.

Earlier on Wednesday, Reuters was the first to report that the company had increased the number of shares being sold by approximately 19% to 980 million shares. The enlarged IPO surpassed Elon Musk's SpaceX's previous record debut in June.

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The total deal size is $107.3 billion, including an additional $26 billion that Anthropic is raising through a private placement of shares at the IPO price, according to filings.

Anthropic is entering the public market despite a challenging environment for shares of artificial intelligence companies, the publication notes.

In recent weeks, chipmakers and cloud companies that have raised hundreds of billions of dollars to finance their ambitious spending plans have come under pressure amid concerns about valuations, rising AI infrastructure costs, and the sudden departure of Jensen Huang from Nvidia, one of the pillars of the industry's growth.

At the same time, Anthropic has faced questions about its prospects and its ability to sustain rapid growth as competition in the industry intensifies.

Armina Rosenberg, a portfolio manager and co-founder of Minotaur Capital, which is expecting an allocation of Anthropic shares, said the company's IPO is a useful indicator of investor interest in AI.

"But going public alone is not enough to quiet the debate. There is a real wall of concerns now, and overcoming it will require several factors. Once Anthropic reports publicly, it will be one of the clearest tests of whether the economics of artificial intelligence can withstand the pressure," she said.

Taking into account all shares outstanding, the IPO values the company at approximately $1.5 trillion, including securities such as stock options and restricted shares. Excluding all shares outstanding, the valuation is approximately $1.1 trillion.

U.S. stock futures rose after details of Anthropic's IPO were published, while Asian technology stocks remained under pressure amid broader concerns about AI trading. Anthropic is expected to begin trading on Nasdaq on Thursday, November 19, under the ticker ANT.

A successful debut could boost confidence in other companies awaiting access to public markets. Anthropic's closest competitor, OpenAI, is expected to be planning a listing as early as next year.

Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley are the lead underwriters of Anthropic's share offering, which involves a syndicate of 22 banks. The two banks also served as lead underwriters for SpaceX's IPO earlier this year.

Anthropic IPO values Claude developer at $1.4 trillion — will it be a test on Wall Street?