Anthropic IPO values Claude developer at $1.4 trillion — will it be a test on Wall Street?

$45.410.0950.820.17
ukenru
08:50 PM • 2574 views
In Abu Dhabi, the issue of a large-scale exchange of 1,000 for 1,000 or 1,500 for 1,500 was discussed — Zelenskyy
07:15 PM • 12396 views
Plasterers have overtaken IT specialists: which professionals can earn over 60,000 hryvnias in UkrainePhoto
06:47 PM • 11645 views
On November 11, schedules will be in effect around the clock in Ukraine — how long you will have to sit without electricity
Exclusive
06:35 PM • 11504 views
Major road accident in Bulgaria — the Foreign Ministry responds on whether any Ukrainians are among those affected
06:07 PM • 10783 views
Witkoff and Kushner may visit Moscow and Kyiv after talks in Abu Dhabi - media
05:46 PM • 14067 views
Nations League: Can Ukraine get revenge against Northern Ireland in Belfast?PhotoVideo
05:28 PM • 10350 views
Ukraine received no new PAC-3 missiles in October: Europe awaits U.S. approval for deliveries – media
04:43 PM • 10970 views
Ukraine is in for a jump in temperatures, but rain and wet snow will come first — meteorologist
Exclusive
04:00 PM • 17108 views
The exchange rate is under full control — an economist forecast whether sharp currency fluctuations should be expected
03:48 PM • 11858 views
"Kalibrs," "Iskanders" and jet-powered Shaheds: the General Staff showed an IRIS-T division that shot down 200 targetsVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Popular news
The U.S. sees a "real shot" for progress toward a peaceful settlement as talks begin in Abu Dhabi — mediaNovember 10, 11:34 AM • 17914 views
No postponement for rear-area personnel and reinstatement for the SBU and HUR — how Zelenskyy proposes changing the declaration rulesNovember 10, 12:43 PM • 21214 views
Trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi have concluded for today and will resume on November 11November 10, 01:00 PM • 16724 views
Fico accused Merz of "blackmail" — what Ukraine and the EU budget have to do with itNovember 10, 01:16 PM • 13215 views
From deportation to training soldiers: Lubinets reveals three stages of Russia’s policy toward Ukrainian childrenVideoNovember 10, 01:24 PM • 22736 views
Publications
Plasterers have overtaken IT specialists: which professionals can earn over 60,000 hryvnias in UkrainePhoto07:15 PM • 12402 views
Nations League: Can Ukraine get revenge against Northern Ireland in Belfast?PhotoVideo05:46 PM • 14071 views
The Rada is preparing changes to taxation: which Ukrainians will pay more and what will happen to VAT for businesses Photo04:06 PM • 12207 views
The exchange rate is under full control — an economist forecast whether sharp currency fluctuations should be expected
Exclusive
04:00 PM • 17110 views
Sanatoriums can become a full-fledged part of veterans’ rehabilitation: MP explains why it is important to preserve health resort infrastructure
Exclusive
03:45 PM • 15365 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Mette Frederiksen
Serhii Byzov
Kyrylo Budanov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Abu Dhabi
Great Britain
Paris
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Meghan Markle’s father cut off his electronic monitoring bracelet and risks being detained09:01 PM • 404 views
“Just two YouTubers relaxing” — Haaland taught MrBeast meditationPhotoVideo07:56 PM • 1112 views
Patron the dog has become a father and showed the first photos of the puppiesVideo06:22 PM • 3926 views
Meghan Markle appeared in public for the first time after her father's arrest, but declined to speak04:28 PM • 6466 views
Paul McCartney has entered the top three richest musicians in the world with a fortune of $1.4 billion03:57 PM • 7506 views
Actual
Social network
MIM-104 Patriot
Forbes
Kh-59
Mikoyan MiG-29

Anthropic IPO values Claude developer at $1.4 trillion — will it be a test on Wall Street?

Kyiv • UNN

 • 246 views

Anthropic plans to raise up to $64.4 billion through an IPO, valuing the company at $1.4 trillion. Trading on Nasdaq is expected on November 19.

Anthropic IPO values Claude developer at $1.4 trillion — will it be a test on Wall Street?
REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo

The highly anticipated initial public offering (IPO) of Anthropic — the developer of the Claude chatbot — values the company at up to $1.4 trillion. This figure is somewhat lower than some investors had expected and will be an important test of Wall Street’s faith in the artificial intelligence (AI) boom — a phenomenon to which Wall Street itself contributed, UNN reports, citing Reuters.

Details

The company is beginning a series of meetings with investors (a roadshow) as part of a share sale that is expected to set a benchmark for the entire sector. This comes after years of excitement that triggered a massive influx of capital into AI companies and pushed the U.S. stock market to record highs.

Anthropic’s owners are continuing to move forward despite the recent sell-off in technology stocks. Investors are increasingly questioning whether profits from the AI boom can justify the enormous spending and rising debt-servicing costs amid high interest rates.

The AI developer and some of its current shareholders plan to raise up to $64.4 billion through the IPO by selling 825 million shares at a price of $70 to $78 each. Trading in the shares on the Nasdaq exchange is expected to begin on November 19 under the ticker "ANT."

AI giant Anthropic wants to transfer 5% of its shares to a "public benefit fund"19.10.26, 08:32 • 6668 views

In addition, Anthropic will raise $26 billion through a separate private placement deal with key investors. They include Google (Alphabet’s company), Nvidia (whose CEO is currently the subject of an investigation over an affair with an alleged Chinese spy), and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD).

This IPO has become the most anticipated event of the year — after the listing of Elon Musk’s SpaceX, which raised $75 billion in June at a valuation of nearly $1.75 trillion.

The Nasdaq index, which includes many technology companies, fell 1.2% during the day’s trading amid worse-than-expected inflation data. Meanwhile, shares of Amazon — one of Anthropic’s investors — rose 1%, outperforming other technology giants.

Investors are voicing concerns about the sustainability of the investment cycle, particularly how quickly companies will be able to turn their investments into actual revenue. At the upper end of the price range, Anthropic is valued at approximately $1.4 trillion (on a fully diluted basis — that is, including securities such as stock options and restricted shares). Excluding dilution — that is, excluding these securities — Anthropic’s market value would be about $1 trillion.

"Anthropic could become an extraordinarily successful company, but at this valuation, a significant portion of that success is already priced in," said Varun Datta, a venture investor and founder of Truth Ventures.

You can lose access for insulting Claude - Anthropic introduces new rules09.10.26, 10:45 • 4990 views

On Tuesday, Anthropic filed an updated prospectus. According to emails reviewed by Reuters, details of the initial public offering (IPO) were briefly sent to investment banks late Monday evening before being withdrawn.

Under the preliminary terms, Anthropic could have raised up to $69.3 billion in the IPO. However, the terms in the updated prospectus filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) were different: the price range was lowered, and the target amount to be raised was reduced.

"Aiming for a valuation nearly 20% below ‘market expectations’ gives investors an opportunity to raise the price during the offering. This is better than a situation in which a firm offers a firm ‘take-it-or-leave-it’ option — the approach SpaceX used at one point," explained Jeff Zell, a senior analyst at IPO Boutique.

Antonina Tumanova

News of the WorldTechnologiesFinance
AI (artificial intelligence)
Amazon
Nasdaq
Alphabet Inc.
SpaceX
Reuters
Elon Musk
Google