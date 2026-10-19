AI giant Anthropic wants to transfer 5% of its shares to a "public benefit fund"

Artificial intelligence (AI) giant Anthropic says it will allocate 5% of its shares to a fund that will make donations for the "public good." UNN reports this with reference to the BBC.

Details

The announcement comes as Anthropic prepares for a potential blockbuster stock market listing that could value the company at more than $1 trillion.

The AI industry has recently come under close scrutiny over safety issues and concerns about its impact on society and the economy. Anthropic reportedly stated in its initial public offering (IPO) filing that AI could pose "catastrophic or existential risks to humanity."

Anthropic warned that AI could pose "existential risks to humanity"

Anthropic said the proposed fund could support nonprofit organizations and efforts to address the impact of AI on the labor market.

It added that none of the shares held by the fund would be used for lobbying or political donations in the United States or abroad.

The Anthropic Public Benefit Fund could also receive an additional 2% of the company's shares at the discretion of the board of directors, the developer of Claude said in a statement published on Sunday, October 18.

Technology billionaire Elon Musk responded to the announcement on social media: "I recommend issuing shares directly to the public. That is exactly what I will do," he added.

Last week, Anthropic told potential investors that its revenue had increased by 45% to $16.8 billion in the three months to the end of September.

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