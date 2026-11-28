The Armed Forces of Ukraine have received the first German KF41 Lynx tracked infantry fighting vehicles, which belong to a new generation of armored vehicles and are potentially capable of engaging even aerial targets. At the same time, neighboring Romania has ordered nearly 300 such vehicles, which could affect further deliveries of this equipment to Ukraine, Defense Express reports, according to UNN.

Details

The first KF41 Lynx vehicles are already in service with the 21st Separate Mechanized Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The appearance of these armored vehicles among Ukrainian troops became known in November 2026.

What is known about the newest German IFV

The KF41 Lynx (translated as “Lynx”) was developed by the German defense contractor Rheinmetall, which first presented the vehicle in 2018.

The armored vehicle is designed for a crew of 3 and can carry up to 8 infantry personnel. It features a modular design, modern digital electronics, automated control systems, and multilayer armor protection.

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The Lynx’s design allows for the installation of active protection systems, additional armor, and the integration of new equipment. Depending on its configuration, the vehicle could also potentially engage drones, including Shahed-type drones.

The manufacturer can also develop medical, reconnaissance, command-and-staff vehicles, and self-propelled mortars based on the Lynx.

Romania has ordered nearly 300 such armored vehicles

Romania has additionally ordered 66 KF41 Lynx vehicles worth a total of €738 million. Taking into account the previous order for 232 units, the Romanian army is to receive 298 armored vehicles by 2030.

According to Defense Express, the Romanian contract could contribute to the emergence of repair and maintenance infrastructure for Ukrainian Lynx vehicles in the neighboring country. At the same time, Romania’s large order could potentially limit the volume of deliveries of these armored vehicles to Ukraine in the coming years.

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