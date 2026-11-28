Alexander Lukashenko said that, if one follows Vladimir Putin's logic regarding the return of so-called "historically Russian lands," the entire territory of Russia could be handed over to Mongolia. He said this in an interview with the French publication Le Point, UNN reports.

Details

Reflecting on the historical ownership of territories, the Belarusian dictator recalled that the statehood of the East Slavic peoples originated in Kyivan Rus, while Russian lands were once under Mongol-Tatar rule.

And even today, to say that these lands have been Russian since time immemorial... Once they were Russian. Likewise, if you look deeper, Russian lands were once Mongol-Tatar. Remember? Then to whom should all of Russia be handed over—to Mongolia? – Lukashenko said.

At the same time, Lukashenko tried to justify Putin

Despite the Kremlin's obvious contradiction in its territorial arguments, Lukashenko assured that Putin allegedly does not deny the existence of the Ukrainian people and the Ukrainian state, and that his statements are simply "misinterpreted."

He also said that he shares the Kremlin chief's position regarding the common future of the peoples of the region.

At the same time, such claims contradict Putin's own previous statements. In particular, in the summer of 2025, the Russian dictator called Ukrainians and Russians one people, stating that "in this sense, all of Ukraine is ours."

Moreover, Putin has repeatedly justified the seizure of Ukrainian territories with historical claims, calling the occupied regions "historically Russian lands."

"For some reason, they turned back toward Kyiv" — Lukashenko said he did not know about the Russian invasion of Ukraine and even showed the route of the attack