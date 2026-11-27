Russian State Duma deputy Konstantin Zatulin complained that Ukrainian citizens have been living in his apartment on Spain’s Mediterranean coast for three years, while local authorities allegedly are not taking measures to evict them. The Moscow Times reports this, UNN writes.

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According to the Russian lawmaker, he purchased the approximately 90-square-meter apartment in the resort city of Torrevieja in 1997 with a mortgage, which he repaid over about 10 years.

After Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Zatulin was sanctioned by the EU, losing the ability to manage his European real estate and visit the countries of the Schengen Area.

The lawmaker claims that in 2023, Ukrainians unlawfully moved into his apartment and are still living there.

Russian lawmaker outraged by Spain’s housing policy

Three years have already passed, and the Spanish authorities are pretending that they somehow cannot evict them — Zatulin complained.

According to him, he is forced to pay for electricity, water, and other utilities because the Spanish authorities consider cutting them off inhumane. The lawmaker even called on Spain’s ambassador to Russia to explain the situation.

Notably, on November 18, the Russian State Duma rejected a bill that would have banned Russian officials and lawmakers from owning real estate abroad. The initiative did not receive the support of the parliamentary majority.

He called the West the devil, while his daughter celebrated her engagement in Paris — another scandal involving a lawmaker in the Russian Federation