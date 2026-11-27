Hackers infiltrated the main cloud platform of the U.S. Air Force (USAF). The incident could jeopardize a significant volume of sensitive data related to tactical matters, personnel and logistics. Reuters reports this, citing three people familiar with the situation, according to UNN.

Details

According to two sources, the unauthorized access to the Cloud One platform was discovered over the past month during system upgrade work; this caused disruptions to its operation. Reuters has so far been unable to establish who was behind the attack, determine the full extent of the intrusion or find out whether any data was stolen.

In a comment to Reuters, U.S. Air Force representatives said that the service "does not comment on the security status, vulnerabilities or operational status of specific networks and systems. We continuously take the necessary measures to protect the information, systems and operational capabilities of the Department (Air Force)."

We would add

The publication notes that the Cloud One platform, whose development began in 2017, was conceived as a single hub to meet the U.S. Air Force’s IT needs. It combines the resources of four operators — Microsoft, Amazon, Oracle and Alphabet — and supports numerous software applications, including those used to manage personnel data, process payroll, and handle logistics and maintenance.

Among them are the Air Force command-and-control cloud system, which aggregates data from air-defense radars and other sources across North America, as well as the Theater Integrated Combat Munitions System, which tracks the availability of bombs and missiles at more than 200 U.S. Air Force facilities around the world.

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SAIC was the prime contractor for the Cloud One project until 2025, after which those functions were transferred to Leidos. SAIC did not respond to a request for comment, while Leidos advised contacting the U.S. Air Force directly.

According to two sources, Cloud One is one of the largest cloud platforms used by the U.S. military.

"An intrusion into such a system is a very serious event," one of the sources said.

One source said that Cyber Command — the U.S. armed forces unit responsible for cyber operations — had been brought in to assess the damage.

Cyber Command did not respond to requests for comment. EXTENT OF THE DISRUPTIONS

The discovery of the breach led to a series of disruptions. Two sources, as well as another person familiar with the situation, said that work to move internal back-office applications to the Cloud One environment — a longstanding priority for the military — had been suspended.

Updates to applications already operating in Cloud One were blocked. As a result, Air Force personnel lost the ability to install patches just as a new wave of serious software vulnerabilities was being identified across the technology sector. A fifth source said that some users had their administrator privileges revoked.

All five sources provided information on condition of anonymity.

One source said that the attackers exploited a software vulnerability to gain access to the "control plane." The source compared such access to a "universal control panel": in theory, the attackers could have checked the technical condition of military aircraft or tracked the movement of spare parts (although it is not known for certain whether they did so in this case).

Reuters was unable to establish which specific vulnerability the hackers exploited.

What else you should know

The report of the breach came amid growing concern about cyberattacks involving artificial intelligence (AI). For cloud networks, this is an especially serious threat, as AI models can identify weak points across large areas of digital infrastructure very quickly.

The U.S. government is already dealing with the fallout from at least six other cyber incidents that have come to light recently. They include two incidents at the FBI, a Pentagon data breach, a leak of information about Department of Homeland Security employees, an attack that affected at least two intelligence agencies, and a breach at the Treasury Department.

The Cloud One platform has long been a target of hackers.

In a 2023 comment published by the online outlet FedScoop, Cloud One's leadership claimed a "100 percent success rate" in fending off what they described as a "staggering" number of attempts to infiltrate the system.

"There is no room for error when it comes to security," Cloud One's leadership said.